On Friday, the Globe Soccer Awards took place in Dubai where Cristiano Ronaldo collected the award for the best Middle East player thanks to his scoring feats at Al-Nassr. This season, the 39-year-old has 16 goals and three assists in 19 appearances in all competitions. During the award ceremony, the Portuguese forward had a lot say. He made a strong statement about French soccer while also asserting that Vinicius Junior should've won the Ballon d'Or instead of Rodri.

Ronaldo weighs in on the Ballon d'Or

The Ballon d'Or was a controversial award ceremony with Real Madrid not sending players to Paris where they took place. Initially it seemed like Vini Jr. was going to be the favorite to win, but closer to the awards, it emerged that it would be Rodri after winning the Premier League with Manchester City and the European Championship with Spain.

"In my opinion, he [Vini Jr.] deserved to win the golden ball [Ballon d'Or] it was unfair in my opinion. I say here in front of everybody," Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards. "They give it to Rodri, he deserved it too, but they should've given it to Vinicius because he won the Champions League and scored in the final."

After receiving the Globe Soccer awards for best player and best striker, Vini Jr. had a response to Ronaldo as well, although it was more subdued in nature.

"If Cristiano that's what says, then I will choose to believe that I am the best," Vini Jr. said. "He is my idol, along with Neymar. And it is an honor for me to receive the award in front of them."

Shots fired at Ligue 1

A Real Madrid legend himself, it makes sense that Ronaldo would stick up for Vini Jr.'s case but when it came to French soccer, that's where Ronaldo made some waves insisting that the Saudi League is better than the French league.

"The Saudi League is better than Ligue 1, of course," Ronaldo said. "France only has Paris Saint-Germain. The rest are finished."

While it can be tough to compare league strength and Ronaldo's Al-Nassr won't be taking part in the Club World Cup in 2025 where they'd get a chance to go against some of the worlds' best teams to put that statement to the test, French sides are flying high in Champions League play this season.

Lille knocked off Real Madrid at home behind a Jonathan David penalty and every French side but PSG would advance out of the league phase of the tournament as things stand. Brest sits sixth in the table in their inaugural Champions League campaign while Lille is in the top eight followed by Monaco in 16th. Depending on how things shake out, PSG in 24th could be in trouble as they've struggled to adapt following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. That doesn't seem close to a finished league.