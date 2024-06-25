A key game will take place in Stuttgart on Wednesday as Czechia will face Turkiye for a deciding clash that will determine at least a spot for the round of 16. After winning against Georgia in the first game of the UEFA Euro 2024, Turkiye lost 3-0 to Portugal and need to draw in the last clash against Czechia to access the next round of the competition. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, June 25 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 25 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Stuttgart Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany



Stuttgart Arena -- Stuttgart, TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Czechia +300; Draw +380; Turkiye -150

Team news

Czechia: The main doubt is about Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick, who scored again against Georgia and became Czechia's top scorer at the Euros. However, he left the pitch injured and doesn't look like he will be fit to start against Vincenzo Montella's side on Wednesday.

Possible Czechia XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Doudera; Barak, Hlozek; Chytil.

Turkiye: Montella will have Real Madrid striker Arda Guler back from the start after the Turkish talent was forced to start from the bench against Portugal due to a minor injury.

Possible Turkiye XI: Bayindir; Muldur, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Calhanoglu; Akturkoglu, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Group F

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 Turkiye 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Czechia 2 0 1 1 3 2 3 Georgia 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

Prediction

Turkiye are expected to make it through and qualify for the round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2024. Pick: Turkiye 2, Czechia 1.