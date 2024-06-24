The pressure is on Serbia heading into the final round of games in Euro 2024 Group C with Dragan Stojkovic knowing his side almost certainly cannot reach the knockout stages without picking up three points against Denmark. Their opponents likely have more wiggle room. A draw would leave them on three points and zero goal difference, enough to take them through in both previous editions of the 24 team competition.

The Danes have impressed in flashes in their undefeated, winless tournament so far, putting England on the back foot after going behind early in their second game. It has not been quite as encouraging for a Serbia side of whom better things were predicted coming into this tournament. Indeed, if Luka Jovic had not netted in the 95th minute to earn them a draw with Slovenia then the Eagles would not have a point or even a goal to their name. Whether that goal is the mustering point for a rally in the next game will soon be clear.

Viewing information



Date: Tuesday, June 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: Fox Sports 1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox Sports 1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Denmark +130; Draw +240; Serbia +210

Group C outlook

Rank Team W D L GD Pts. 1 England 1 1 0 1 4 2 Denmark 0 2 0 0 2 3 Slovenia 0 2 0 0 2 4 Serbia 0 1 1 -1 1

A Denmark win would be enough to take them to the last 16 though to win the group. They would either need to win by two clear goals while England and Slovenia to draw or outscore Slovenia if they also won. In the relatively likely event that the Three Lions win, both the Danes and Serbs would take second spot with a win. A draw would take the Danes through in second place too, and could give Serbia a chance of snatching third, though a two point tally would likely not be good enough to reach the knockout stage.

Team news

Denmark: So far in this competition, head coach Kasper Hjulmund has trusted in a mostly unchanged XI, with variations in the wing back positions the exception rather than the rule so far. A sprightly cameo from Alexander Bah might earn him the right flank, where his battle with Filip Kostic or Filip Mladenovic could be decisive. Key starters Jannik Vestergaard, Morten Hjulmand and Joakim Maehle will all be playing under the spectre of suspension if they pick up another yellow card.

Possible Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Christensen, Andersen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Wind, Hojlund

Serbia: Stojkovic made three changes to the side that lost to England for their second game against Slovenia but, given the crucial impact of the substitutes late in the game, it may well be that more shuffling of the pack is required to spark life into the Serbian attack. Could Dusan Vlahovic be the one to make way so as to fit Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Dusan Tadic into the same team?

Possible Serbia XI: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Mladenovic; Tadic, S. Milinkovic-Savic; Mitrovic

Prediction

Expect drama and perhaps even a late goal with so much at stake for both sides. It might just be that the quality Stojkovic can turn to on the Serbian bench carries the day for his country. PICK: Denmark 1, Serbia 2