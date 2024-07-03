Copa America has reached the quarterfinals and unlike the Euros, the knockout round will not see teams play extra time periods. Instead, matches that are level after 90 minutes and injury time advance directly to penalties, at least until the tournament's final. In knockout matches of many tournaments teams play two 15-minute periods if the match is level after 90 minutes, and only then go to penalties if it's still level, but Copa America doesn't do that.
This isn't a new regulation for Copa America but the final on July 14 will include extra time if level. Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela, Canada, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, and Panama are the teams who still have a shot at the Copa America trophy while teams like Mexico and the United States crashed out of the tournament during the group stage.
Copa America knockout bracket
The Copa América knockout stage is in place 🔒— Golazo America (@golazo_america) July 3, 2024
Who will take the title? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oNrqf9q87W
Copa America knockout schedule
Quarterfinals
All times EST
Thursday, July 4
Argentina vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FOX
Friday, July 5
Canada vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, July 6
Colombia vs. Panama, 3 p.m. on FS1
Uruguay vs. Brazil, 6 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, July 10
W27 vs. W28, 8 p.m. on FS1
Third Place
Saturday, July 13
L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1
Final
Sunday, July 14
W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX