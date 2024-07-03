Copa America has reached the quarterfinals and unlike the Euros, the knockout round will not see teams play extra time periods. Instead, matches that are level after 90 minutes and injury time advance directly to penalties, at least until the tournament's final. In knockout matches of many tournaments teams play two 15-minute periods if the match is level after 90 minutes, and only then go to penalties if it's still level, but Copa America doesn't do that.

This isn't a new regulation for Copa America but the final on July 14 will include extra time if level. Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela, Canada, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, and Panama are the teams who still have a shot at the Copa America trophy while teams like Mexico and the United States crashed out of the tournament during the group stage.

Copa America knockout bracket

Copa America knockout schedule

You can watch Copa America 2024 on Fubo (try for free).

Quarterfinals

All times EST

Thursday, July 4

Argentina vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FOX

Friday, July 5

Canada vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 6

Colombia vs. Panama, 3 p.m. on FS1

Uruguay vs. Brazil, 6 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, July 10

W27 vs. W28, 8 p.m. on FS1

Third Place

Saturday, July 13

L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. on FS1

Final

Sunday, July 14

W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. on FOX