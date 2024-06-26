With Argentina advancing to the knockout stages of Copa America after winning their first two matches, it shows how important early points are, especially as we come to a match between teams who lost their opening matches by just a goal. Ecuador are a dark horse to win the entire tournament but with Enner Valencia being red carded in their opening match, they fell to Venezuela and will now look to get things back on track against a Jamiaca side that hung in there with Mexico before picking up a narrow loss.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, June 26 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 26 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Ecuador -190; Draw +280; Jamaica +600

Storylines

Ecuador: Not having Valencia in this match may come as a boon to the squad as it allows them to utilize a more balanced attack while figuring out how to play without their talisman. Young Kendry Páez was bright in the opening match for Ecuador along with Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento but Kevin Rodríguez may be the player to watch in this one. The 24-year-old forward is a player who can take on defenses alone to streach the pitch and after seeing how Mexico struggled to break through the Reggae Boyz defense.

Jamaica: Still in search of their first Copa America goal ever, there are positives from Jamaica's match against Mexico but the midfield will need to be better to see off Ecuador. This is a match that will be physical and Jamaica can handle that with what they're used to in Concacaf but if Michail Antonio can't occupy multiple defenders, it will be quite a challenge for Bobby Reid and Demarai Gray to get into space.

Prediction

While the Reggae Boyz will find the back of the net, it won't be enough as Páez gets a goal and an assist to push Ecuador over the line and back to the road of qualification. Pick: Ecuador 2, Jamaica 1