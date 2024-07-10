England attempt to become just the sixth team to make consecutive appearances in the final of the tournament when they face the Netherlands on Wednesday at BVB Stadion Dortmund in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals. England made it to the championship match for the first time in 2021 but lost to Italy on penalties. They used that format to their advantage in the quarterfinals of this edition of the competition, knocking off Switzerland to advance. The Netherlands edged Turkiye 2-1 to reach the semifinals for the sixth time in 11 Euro appearances and first since 2004.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Three Lions are +165 favorites (risk $100 to win $165) on the money line in the latest England vs. Netherlands odds, while the Dutch are +210 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +180 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Before locking in any Netherlands vs. England picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down England vs. Netherlands from every angle and has locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Netherlands vs. England:

England vs. Netherlands money line: England +165, Netherlands +210, Draw +180

England vs. Netherlands over/under: 1.5 goals

England vs. Netherlands spread: England -0.5 (+160)



England vs. Netherlands to advance: England -132, Netherlands +108

ENG: The Three Lions have allowed fewer than two goals in 18 of their last 19 matches across all competitions

NET: The Dutch have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven overall contests

England vs. Netherlands picks: See picks here

Why you should back England

The Three Lions have relied on their strong defensive play to reach the semifinals, as they converted only twice during the group stage before recording a total of three goals in their two knockout-round matches. However, the team has conceded just three times over its five Euro 2024 contests. Since defeating Iran 6-2 in their 2022 World Cup group-stage opener, England has allowed 14 goals over 23 games across all competitions, posting 11 clean sheets in that span.

Of England's five goals in this competition, midfielder Jude Bellingham and striker Harry Kane have combined to produce four. The 21-year-old Bellingham converted in the club's 1-0 victory against Serbia in the group-stage opener and Kane tallied in the 1-1 draw with Denmark, while both scored in a 2-1 triumph over Slovakia in the Round of 16. The 30-year-old Kane, who recorded a league-high 36 goals for Bayern Munich in 2023-24, is England's all-time leader with 65 goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Netherlands

The Dutch have registered nine victories and a draw over their last 12 matches across all competitions, with both defeats in that span being one-goal decisions. The side has a number of dangerous offensive weapons, with Cody Gakpo leading the charge. The 25-year-old winger, who is tied for the tournament lead after converting in three of the Netherlands' first four contests, has recorded six of his 12 career international goals in either the World Cup or the Euros.

Forward Memphis Depay scored his lone goal of this competition in the club's 3-2 loss to Austria in the group-stage finale. The 30-year-old is tied for 10th on the Netherlands' all-time list with 96 games and ranks second with 46 goals, four behind Robin van Persie. Forward Donyell Malen led Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga in 2023-24 with 13 goals and registered a brace in the Netherlands' Round of 16 triumph over Romania to give him four goals in seven matches across all international competitions this year. See which team to pick here.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

How to make England vs. Netherlands picks

Green has broken down Netherlands vs. England from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout, and is offering a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Euro 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins England vs. Netherlands on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Netherlands vs. England have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who has been profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.