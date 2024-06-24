Group C action concludes when England and Slovenia square off on Tuesday in the group stage of Euro 2024. The contest will take place at Cologne Stadium in Cologne, Germany. England currently sit atop Group C with four points. In the tournament opener, the Three Lions beat Serbia 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Denmark. Meanwhile, Slovenia have two points after recording two draws.

England vs. Slovenia money line: England -310, Slovenia +950, Draw +400

England vs. Slovenia over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Slovenia run line: England -1.5 (+105)

ENG: England scored 33 goals over the last two years in international matches

SLO: Slovenia has a zero-goal differential in Euro 2024

Why you should back England

England have been a mainstay in the Euros since the tournament started, playing in nine of the last 10. They've also made it to the knockout round in each of the last three editions of this tournament. Forward Harry Kane is an all-around playmaker on the frontline. Kane has great power when striking the ball. In the 2023-24 season with Bayern Munich, he finished with 36 goals and eight assists. In two games thus far in the tournament, Kane has one goal on three shots.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham provides England with another capable difference-maker. Bellingham has great accuracy as a passer but also has the ability to score with ease. Last season with Real Madrid, the 20-year-old logged 19 goals and seven assists.

Why you should back Slovenia

This is Slovenia's second time in the Euros but their first since 2000. Forward Benjamin Sesko is the squad's top player. Sesko has terrific size at 6-foot-5 but is nimble enough to evade defenders. The 21-year-old has 11 total goals for Slovenia in his career and scored five goals in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. In addition, he had 14 goals and two assists last season with RB Leipzig.

Midfielder Jon Gorenc Stanković can be a calm force as both a defender but also as an offensive presence. Stanković logged three goals in 28 games for Sturm Graz last season. Midfielder Tim Elko is also an athletic player in the lineup for Slovenia. In two international friendlies in 2024, Elko had one goal. He also scored once thus far in the tournament.

How to make Slovenia vs. England picks

