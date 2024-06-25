Day 12 of UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany on Tuesday saw the conclusion of Group D with the pre-tournament favorites France ultimately advancing. Kylian Mbappe returned to lead Les Bleus with his first tournament goal against eliminated Poland, but few had Austria down as topping the group after beating the Netherlands and sending Oranje into the third-placed positions. Ralf Rangnick's men made the most of the French draw with the Poles to sneak top spot which means that the knockout phase already has a tougher third-placed side making the draw exciting.

This is how it all unfolded:

Euro 2024 scores for Tuesday

France 1, Poland 1

Netherlands 2, Austria 3

Group D

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Austria 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 France 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 Netherlands 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 Poland 3 0 1 2 3 6 1

Netherlands 2, Austria 3: Austrians top!

Few predicted a five-goal thriller in Berlin but that is exactly what played out at Olympiastadion as Austria came out on top of the Netherlands in a result which shocked Group D. An early Donyell Malen own goal put Rangnick's side ahead at half time, only for Cody Gakpo to equalize early in the second half after being teed up by Xavi Simons. The Austrians went back in front 12 minutes later through Romano Schmid after Florian Grillitsch's assist, but it looked as if Memphis Depay had saved Oranje 15 minutes from time after Wout Weghorst provided the opening. Incredibly, Marcel Sabitzer put Austria back in front just five minutes later from Christophe Baumgartner's assist to confirm the Austrians as one of the Euro's most prolific sides on six goals along with a famous top spot in Group D.

France 1, Poland 1: Mbappe returns with goal

Finally, at the third time of asking, this Euro finally has a Kylian Mbappe goal and a goal actually scored by a French player after Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Poland. It needed a second half penalty won by Ousmane Dembele and a handful of changes from Didier Deschamps including Antoine Griezmann's omission but Les Bleus picked up their second goal from three games but missed out on a third clean sheet from three possible. It was another frustrating outing in Dortmund with the French creating far more than they scored and then getting denied by Robert Lewandowski's retaken penalty, but Mbappe ultimately returned to lead his nation to the round of 16 in second behind the Netherlands -- albeit not in top spot.

