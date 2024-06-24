Spain were already qualified for the knockout stage before facing Albania, but the team coached by Luis de la Fuente was able to win their third match 1-0 to finish first in the Group B, while Italy drew 1-1 against Croatia in the last minute of the clash and need to hope for a spot after finishing third. Croatia scored the opening goal through Luka Modric, mere moments after the Real Madrid star missed a penalty that was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, but then conceded in heartbreaking fashion to Mattia Zaccagni in the last minute of the game and will face Switzerland in the Round of 16 this Saturday in Berlin. Here's what happened:

Euro 2024 scores for Monday

Albania 0, Spain 1

Croatia 1, Italy 1

Group B

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Spain 3 3 0 0 5 0 9 Italy 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Croatia 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 Albania 3 0 1 2 3 5 1

Albania 0, Spain 1: three wins in three games

Spain were already qualified for the Round of 16 before facing Albania but La Roja won 1-0 in their last match of the group stage thanks to a goal scored by Ferran Torres in the first half of the clash against the team coached by Sylvinho. Spain deserved to be in this spot and will be facing the third team of either group A, D, E or F this Sunday, June 30. Albania, on the other hand, are out of the tournament as they only drew against Croatia and then lost to Italy and Spain.

Croatia 1, Italy 1: Zaccagni's last minute goal

One of the most exciting games of the tournament so far. In the first half Italy and Croatia didn't convince and failed to score despite having some good chances, especially the Azzurri with Alessandro Bastoni, who was denied by Dominik Livakovic. Italy coach Luciano Spalletti tried to change something at halftime as Lorenzo Pellegrini was subbed off and replaced by Inter's Davide Frattesi, but the change didn't pay off as the same midfielder was the one who conceded a penalty for handball.

Luka Modric's penalty was saved by Donnarumma just before the legendary midfielder scored the opening goal that seemed to send Croatia to the Round of 16, but Mattia Zaccagni's late goal in the last seconds of the stoppage time qualified the Azzurri to the next round that will face Switzerland on Saturday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.