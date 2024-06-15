The first full day of action at Euro 2024 saw Switzerland start off on the right foot with a 3-1 win over Hungary. The action continues with Spain vs. Croatia at 12 p.m. ET while reigning champs Italy take the pitch at 3 p.m. ET against underdogs Albania.

Find out all you need to know:

Euro 2024 scores for Saturday

Switzerland 2, Hungary 0

Spain vs. Croatia, 12 p.m. ET ( preview

Italy vs. Albania, 3 p.m. ET ( preview

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Switzerland 3, Hungary 1

It wasn't a thoroughly convincing win for Switzerland despite being in control at 2-0 through the first international goals of Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer. A fine header from Barnabas Varga in the 66th minute saw Hungary get back into the game, but an error in defense gave Breel Embolo the chance he needed to lift the ball over Peter Gulasci to cement all three points.

The opening goal, 12 minutes in, had to be confirmed by VAR, but it was Duah's fine finish inside the box that gave Switzerland all the momentum:

Aebischer would make it 2-0 just before the break with this effort. He looked to have made a mistake by not getting his shot off early, but he made it work, curling this lovely shot into the far side of the goal:

Embolo then added style points, capturing this poor headed backpass to make it 3-1:

The win is a huge one for the Swiss as it likely means even just a draw against lowly Scotland could be enough to get to the knockout stage. At Euro 2020, all teams with four points advanced to the last 16.

How things stand

Group A



Germany, 3 points (+4) Switzerland, 3 points (+3) Hungary, 0 points (-3) Scotland, 0 points (-4)

Sunday's schedule

All times Eastern

Poland vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. on FS1 ( preview

Slovenia vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. on FS1 (preview)

Serbia vs England, 3 p.m. on Fox ( preview



What happened yesterday?

Host Germany kicked off the tournament in style with a 5-1 win over Scotland. Five different players, including Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, found the back of the net in a one-sided match. It was 2-0 19 minutes in, and a red card from Ryan Porteous due to a horrendous challenge in the box resulted in a penalty kick and opened the floodgates as Germany scored a third before the break and two more in the second half, making an opening statement that they may back.

Numerous continental and global failures since winning the 2014 World Cup has seen Germany take a hit when it comes to where they ran among the world's best, but this is the perfect chance to prove that they are contenders again. So far, so good.

More Euro 2024 reading