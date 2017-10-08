FIFA World Cup Qualifying: CONCACAF hexagonal standings, schedule, scores
Just one automatic spot has been clinched
The road to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup began for the CONCACAF region back in March of 2015. Now there are six teams left fighting for three direct spots and one playoff qualification spot for next year's World Cup.
Here's everything you need to know about the fifth and final round of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualification process.
Format
Known as "The Hex," the six-team group sees each team play each other twice for a total of 10 matches. The top three teams automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-place team plays in a two-game playoff.
Standings
|POS.
|TEAM
|W
|D
|L
|GD.
|PTS
|1.
|Mexico*
|6
|3
|0
|10
|21
|2.
|Costa Rica*
|4
|4
|1
|7
|16
|3.
|USA
|3
|3
|3
|5
|12
|4.
|Panama
|2
|4
|3
|-2
|10
|5.
|Honduras
|2
|4
|3
|-7
|10
|6.
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1
|0
|8
|-13
|3
*Clinched WC berth
Schedule
Friday, Nov. 11
Panama 1, Honduras 0
Costa Rica 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0
Mexico 2, United States 1
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Honduras 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0
Panama 0, Mexico 0
Costa Rica 4, United States 0
Friday, March 24
Mexico 2, Costa Rica 0
Trinidad and Tobago 1, Panama 0
United States 6, Honduras 0
Tuesday, March 28
Honduras 1, Costa Rica 1
Panama 1, United States 1
Mexico 1, Trinidad and Tobago 0
Wednesday, June 8
Costa Rica 0, Panama 0
Mexico 3, Honduras 0
United States 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0
Sunday, June 11
United States 1, Mexico 1
Monday, June 13
Panama 2, Honduras 2
Costa Rica 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1
Friday, Sept. 1
Costa Rica 2, United States 0
Mexico 1, Panama 0
Honduras 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Honduras 1, United States 1
Panama 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0
Costa Rica 1, Mexico 1
Friday, Oct. 6
United States 4, Panama 0
Costa Rica 1, Honduras 1
Mexico 3, Trinidad and Tobago 1
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States
Panama vs. Costa Rica
Honduras vs. Mexico
FIFA playoff round
The team that finishes in fourth place will face the fifth-place team from AFC over two legs on November 6 and 14. The winner advances to the World Cup.
