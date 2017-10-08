FIFA World Cup Qualifying: CONCACAF hexagonal standings, schedule, scores

The road to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup began for the CONCACAF region back in March of 2015. Now there are six teams left fighting for three direct spots and one playoff qualification spot for next year's World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about the fifth and final round of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualification process.

Format

Known as "The Hex," the six-team group sees each team play each other twice for a total of 10 matches. The top three teams automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-place team plays in a two-game playoff.

Standings

POS. TEAM W D L GD. PTS 1. Mexico* 6 3 0 10 21 2. Costa Rica* 4 4 1 7 16 3. USA 3 3 3 5 12 4. Panama 2 4 3 -2 10 5. Honduras 2 4 3 -7 10 6. Trinidad and Tobago 1 0 8 -13 3

*Clinched WC berth

Schedule

Friday, Nov. 11

Panama 1, Honduras 0

Costa Rica 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Mexico 2, United States 1

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Honduras 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Panama 0, Mexico 0

Costa Rica 4, United States 0

Friday, March 24

Mexico 2, Costa Rica 0

Trinidad and Tobago 1, Panama 0

United States 6, Honduras 0

Tuesday, March 28



Honduras 1, Costa Rica 1

Panama 1, United States 1

Mexico 1, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Wednesday, June 8



Costa Rica 0, Panama 0

Mexico 3, Honduras 0

United States 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Sunday, June 11

United States 1, Mexico 1

Monday, June 13

Panama 2, Honduras 2

Costa Rica 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1

Friday, Sept. 1

Costa Rica 2, United States 0

Mexico 1, Panama 0

Honduras 2, Trinidad and Tobago 1

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Honduras 1, United States 1

Panama 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Costa Rica 1, Mexico 1

Friday, Oct. 6

United States 4, Panama 0

Costa Rica 1, Honduras 1

Mexico 3, Trinidad and Tobago 1

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States

Panama vs. Costa Rica

Honduras vs. Mexico

FIFA playoff round

The team that finishes in fourth place will face the fifth-place team from AFC over two legs on November 6 and 14. The winner advances to the World Cup.