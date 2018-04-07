Firecracker-throwing fans ignore warning, get dangerous match called off in Argentina

It was supposed to be a fun day at the stadium for fans of Colon on Saturday as they welcomed Velez Sarsfield in Argentina's top flight. But that match didn't even reach a third of completion before it was called off.

Some Colon fans decided to ruin the day for everybody by throwing three firecrackers onto the field during the first half:

Here's the first:

#TNTSports | La hinchada de Colón tiró una bomba de estruendo ni bien comenzó el partido. Cuidado con Rigamonti.



And the second got way too close to Velez's goalkeeper and left his ears ringing:

#TNTSports | Era obvio: segunda bomba de estruendo que arroja la hinchada de #Colón, esta vez mucho más cerca de Rigamonti. El arquero de #Vélez queda aturdido. El árbitro Merlos paró el partido para hablar con la policía.



Then the ref, Andres Merlos, tells the fans that if they do it again, he's calling the game.

#TNTSports | "Una más y basta". Clarísima la advertencia de Andrés Merlos. Si cae otra bomba, se suspende el partido.



And just like with a toddler when you tell them not to do it, they do it:

#TNTSports | Y se suspendió nomás. Tercera bomba de estruendo adentro de la cancha, y Merlos manda a los jugadores a las duchas a los 21 del primer tiempo.



And that's absolutely the right call from the official. The match turned dangerous, and safety is always first. These fans, hopefully, will be identified and banned from the stadium for a long, long time.