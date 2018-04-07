Firecracker-throwing fans ignore warning, get dangerous match called off in Argentina
This was another wild day in the Superliga of Argentina
It was supposed to be a fun day at the stadium for fans of Colon on Saturday as they welcomed Velez Sarsfield in Argentina's top flight. But that match didn't even reach a third of completion before it was called off.
Some Colon fans decided to ruin the day for everybody by throwing three firecrackers onto the field during the first half:
Here's the first:
And the second got way too close to Velez's goalkeeper and left his ears ringing:
Then the ref, Andres Merlos, tells the fans that if they do it again, he's calling the game.
And just like with a toddler when you tell them not to do it, they do it:
And that's absolutely the right call from the official. The match turned dangerous, and safety is always first. These fans, hopefully, will be identified and banned from the stadium for a long, long time.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Question Guardiola's choices vs. United
The Premier League title will have to wait a bit longer to reside at the Etihad
-
United pulls off crazy comeback vs. City
Pogba played a key role in rallying United back against City, making sure their rivals couldn't...
-
Man. United beats rival City
City didn't get to lift the trophy on Saturday
-
Barca vs. Leganes preview
Barca is inching closer to the league crown
-
Tottenham vs. Stoke preview
Stoke is currently in the drop zone, while Spurs are fourth
-
Liverpool vs. Everton preview
The Merseyside derby was last won by Everton in 2010