Firecracker-throwing fans ignore warning, get dangerous match called off in Argentina

This was another wild day in the Superliga of Argentina

It was supposed to be a fun day at the stadium for fans of Colon on Saturday as they welcomed Velez Sarsfield in Argentina's top flight. But that match didn't even reach a third of completion before it was called off.

Some Colon fans decided to ruin the day for everybody by throwing three firecrackers onto the field during the first half:

Here's the first:

And the second got way too close to Velez's goalkeeper and left his ears ringing:

Then the ref, Andres Merlos, tells the fans that if they do it again, he's calling the game. 

And just like with a toddler when you tell them not to do it, they do it: 

And that's absolutely the right call from the official. The match turned dangerous, and safety is always first. These fans, hopefully, will be identified and banned from the stadium for a long, long time.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES