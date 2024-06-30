UEFA Euro 2024 will continue on Monday with a Round of 16 showdown between France and Belgium in Dusseldorf, Germany. These are two of the top three clubs in the current FIFA world rankings and they're incredibly familiar with each other, having played each other 75 times including a semifinal matchup at the 2018 World Cup. France won that battle and also won a UEFA Nations League matchup over Belgium in 2021. However, Belgium holds the 30-26-19 edge all-time against France.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Merkur Spiel-Arena, the home arena of Fortuna Dusseldorf. Les Bleus are the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Belgium odds, while the Red Devils are +370 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. France are -235 to advance, while Belgium are +186. Before locking in any Belgium vs. France picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible.



Sutton finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 record (+8.93 units) on SportsLine's UCL pick sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players and is 139-136-5 since the 2022 World Cup.

Now, Sutton has broken down France vs. Belgium from every angle and has locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Belgium vs. France:

France vs. Belgium money line: France -110, Draw +210, Belgium +370

France vs. Belgium over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Belgium to advance: France -235, Belgium +186

FRA: France finished second in Group D

BEL: Belgium have recorded a shutout in two of their last three games

France vs. Belgium picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back France

France was runner-up at Euro 2016 and then went on to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. They were also runner-up to Argentina at the 2022 World Cup but they couldn't make it beyond the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. France finished second in Group D behind Austria and are coming off back-to-back draws against Poland and Netherlands.

Les Bleus haven't exactly been firing on all cylinders but they did dominate possession (58%) and put eight shots on target in comparison to Poland's three in their last match. They also had 63% of the possession in their 0-0 draw against the Netherlands and outshot the Dutch 15-8. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Belgium

Belgium have never won a major international tournament but they were medalists at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (third place) and have been to the quarterfinals at the Euros the last two times the tournament has been held. Kevin De Bruyne currently wears the captain's armband and he scored a crucial goal in Belgium's win over Romania to help the squad advance from Group E.

The Red Devils are coming off a 0-0 draw against Ukraine where they had 60% of possession and took 12 shots, including four on target. They're currently ranked third in the FIFA world ranking but they've lost their last two head-to-head matches against France. See which team to pick here.

How to make Belgium vs. France picks

Green has broken down France vs. Belgium from every possible angle and is leaning Under on the goal total. He also has locked in a confident best bet while offering a full breakdown of this star-studded showdown. He's sharing his Euro 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins France vs. Belgium on Monday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Belgium vs. France have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who has returned over $2,200 for $100 bettors, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.