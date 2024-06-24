France take on homeward-bound Poland in UEFA Euro 2024 Group D on Tuesday with Les Bleus second behind Netherlands after last Friday's goalless draw in Leipzig. Didier Deschamps' men trail Oranje on goals scored, but will hope to address that against a Polish side that was the first to be eliminated from this summer's competition. The French have only scored once over two games and are yet to hit their stride, but they are equally yet to concede a goal.

Two-time Euro winners France got lucky against the Dutch with a Xavi Simons goal ruled out via VAR, but also created a number of opportunities which they were unable to take. Kylian Mbappe's absence with a broken nose suffered against Austria played a part in that and the captain should return for this one like opposing talisman Robert Lewandowski. However, an unbeaten run so far is a solid base to build from against Poland knowing that Netherlands will not have it easy against Austria.

Unbeaten in their last five with 14 wins from their last 20, Les Bleus will probably advance in the top- two of Group D but need a win and to better Oranje's goal difference to finish first. The Polish Eagles are going home regardless after losing their two opening games and can only finish level on points with Austria with last Friday's 3-1 win dooming them. Lewandowski's absence has been detrimental to Michal Probierz's side and the Poles' inability to perform consistently at major international tournaments continues.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Date: Tuesday, June 25 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25 | 12 p.m. ET Location: BVB Stadion Dortmund - Dortmund, Germany

BVB Stadion Dortmund - Dortmund, Germany Watch: FOX or Fubo (try for free)

FOX or Fubo (try for free) Odds: France -350; Draw +450; Poland +1000

Group D

Netherlands lead the way on four points but can be overtaken by France if Les Bleus address their goal difference. Austria can still overtake one or both in the race for a top two finish with all three assured of occupying the top three positions in Group D. The French will be keen to avoid finishing second in case Belgium remain second in Group E although Group F also houses Turkiye who are certain to finish behind Portugal.

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 France 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Austria 2 0 0 1 3 2 3 Poland 2 0 0 1 2 5 0

June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1



June 17

Austria 0, France 1



June 21

Poland 1, Austria 3,

Netherlands 0, France 0



June 25

Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox

Team news

France: Madrid-bound Mbappe should return to the XI as captain which means Deschamps has a decision to make over Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni given N'Golo Kante's form. Tchouameni came in vs. Netherlands so logically could come back out with Rabiot dropping back into a deeper midfield role. Ousmane Dembele should continue despite calls to be dropped while Marcus Thuram is likely to go back into a wide role.

Possible France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Mbappe.

Poland: Bartosz Salamon has an ankle injury which kept him out vs. Austria while Lewandowski should return to the XI. Gven his age, this could well be the Barcelona man's final appearance for Poland at a major international tournament.

Possible Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Moder, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.

Prediction

France need goals and they are most likely to get them against Poland who are in a hurry to leave Germany. Although it might not be enough to secure top spot ahead of Netherlands, expect Les Bleus to finally click in attack. Pick: France 3, Poland 0.