LONDON -- They have some rather fond memories of European nights in this part of London and it certainly wouldn't be unreasonable for Fulham fans to start dreaming of a few more after a 2-1 win over Brighton that propelled Marco Silva's side into sixth, just a point and a place off their conquered opponents.

In a year where the Premier League is almost certain to get a fifth Champions League spot, there are rewards available for those who are prepared to attack this season. Fulham are proving themselves to be one of them, even if their cause was aided by sloppiness from Brighton at both ends tonight.

Alex Iwobi stole in after just four minutes to punish a misplaced pass by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and while a low drive from Carlos Baleba brought Brighton level after the break, it was Fulham who had more punch on the pitch and on their bench, the pressure their substitutes built telling when academy graduate Matt O'Riley marked his return to Craven Cottage with an own goal. Iwobi's second in the 88th minute, elegantly spinning into a shooting position in the area, was enough to secure the points for Marco Silva's side.

There will be work to do in the coming weeks if they are to hold their lofty position. The Premier League's top three lie in wait across their next four games but Fulham can at least attack them knowing they have nothing to fear. And with the league's eighth-best expected goal difference, they can back themselves to make Arsenal and Liverpool as uncomfortable as they did Brighton.

Verbruggen had already looked nervy under Fulham pressure once in the opening three minutes. It did not take much more for him to buckle. Igor Julio had certainly played him into a hole with a fidgety pass back towards the byline but there were more conservative options than to roll the ball in the general direction of Baleba. Iwobi stole in and before Verbruggen could scurry back a low drive was nestling in his far post.

It would not be the last occasion when Brighton got themselves in a muddle at the back. Antonee Robinson's cross early in the second half might have been dangerous but Igor's hook into Mats Wieffer was much more perilous for the visitors. Across the field, Kaoru Mitoma's deliveries were no less challenging to defend than Robinson's. Driving low from the byline, his cross flew to the back post and Simon Adingra, his shot impressively parried by Bernd Leno.

As in the first, Fulham started much brighter after the interval and might have doubled their advantage within seven seconds when Harry Wilson charged over the top and drove wide. Still, on the balance of the proceeding 45 minutes, Brighton had done enough to be level. It took something quite special to get them there, Joao Pedro's elegant flick off a long ball sitting up nicely for Baleba to lash home the equalizer.

Brighton might have pushed on from there but there was something faintly meandering to their possession, all the territory but no real incision for the visitors. It was as if they weren't sure how to manufacture goals. Fulham knew just what they wanted to do. Get the ball out left and go at the opposition. When you can introduce Adama Traore to go at legs tired of 70 minutes of Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe's Hale End forged interplay, you're going to get joy.

A corner forced by Adama was whipped menacingly at the near post, the Brighton defense utterly befuddled by a ball that crashed in off O'Riley's posterior. Truly the bum rush has hit the scoresheet this week. Rear-end scoring isn't the only thing Arsenal West have picked up via N5 of late. Iwobi had excelled from the outset as a free eight, gliding between the lines and leaving Brighton with no reference point.

By the 87th minute, they had no clue, Robinson slipping the ball to the Nigeria international on the edge of the box. Holding off Evan Ferguson, he found an angle between two Brighton defenders to drive home and seal a third victory in their last five league games for the Cottagers. Iwobi then is in a rich vein of form ahead of his reunion with Arsenal on Sunday. He is not the only one. The biggest tests of the season lie ahead of Fulham. Navigate them with even a modicum of success and they can really aspire for a spot in the European places.