After a break for European soccer, it's back to Premier League play for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United as they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday. The Red Devils have already started to get active in the transfer market with Antony heading to Real Betis on loan but incoming moves have yet to happen at this stage. Facing Marco Silva's Fulham side at home has been a tough challenge for teams this season as the Whites are pushing for a top-half finish and an outside chance at a European spot if things can break their way.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 26 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Craven Cottage -- London

: Craven Cottage -- London TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

USA | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Fulham +120; Draw +250; Manchester United +210

Storylines

Fulham: Heading into this match, SIlva has almost a clean bill of health as Kenny Tete and Riess Nelson are the only absentees. Nelson has returned to training so while this match will come too soon for him to feature, this is a team that's getting healthy at the right time. Led by Antonee Robinson's nine assists, the FUlham attack has been giving teams problems all season and that will continue to be the case hosting Manchester United.

Fulham predicted XI: Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen, Timothy Castagne, Sander Berge, Sasa Lukic, Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez

Manchester United: It's another week of sweating the injury report for Amorim as Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro are all game-time decisions due to knocks and fixture pileup. Victor Lindelof will also face a late fitness test but he's further behind that trio at the moment. Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Jonny Evans will all miss the match.

Manchester United predicted XI: Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund

Prediction

The Red Devils will struggle after Fulham opens the scoring quickly leading to an important victory in their quest for a top-half finish. Pick: Fulham 2, Manchester United 1