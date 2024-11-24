A new era is about to start at Manchester United as the new manager Ruben Amorim is about to debut on Sunday after replacing Dutch coach Erik ten Hag on the bench of the Red Devils. After a disappointing start of the 2024-25 season, the English giants decided to fire the Dutch coach and replaced him with the former Sporting CP manage, and he'll look to take care of Ipswich Town in his first test. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 24 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Portman Road -- Ispwich, England

: Portman Road -- Ispwich, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Ispwich Town +425; Draw +320; Man United -170

Team news

Ispwich Town: Ispwich manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Manchester City's loanee Kalvin Phillips might not be available for the game against Manchester United, while he already served a one-game ban for a suspension, due to a knock.

Possible Ispwich Town XI: Muric; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Johnson, Hutchinson, Szmodics; Delap.

Manchester United: Amorim is expected to line his team with his 3-4-3 from the first game in charge, as Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw are all back from their injuries. It's also possible to see former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro starting as a center-back on Sunday.

Possible Man United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Casemiro, Evans; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Prediction

There are many expectations around the appointment of Amorim, but we all expect something different from his side from the first game in charge. Pick: Man United 1, Ispwich Town 0.