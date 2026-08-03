Larry Berg will succeed Don Garber to become MLS's third-ever commissioner, per reports

There will be a new commissioner in town for Major League Soccer as the league owners came together in New York City on Monday to select Los Angeles FC co-owner Larry Berg for the role, succeeding Don Garber, according to multiple reports. Garber has held the position since 1999, and Berg would become only the third commissioner in league history. While Garber is under contract until the end of the 2027 season, there is expected to be overlap between him and Berg, with more details to come on exactly what that looks like.

Berg has been part of LAFC's ownership group since they joined as an expansion side and has helped the club turn into a force in the league. Berg will have to divest his shares of LAFC as part of this deal, but he comes with a strong business background, having also spent time at Apollo Global Management and McGraw-Hill Education. Serving as the co-chair of MLS' Sporting & Competition Committee, Berg has already had a heavy involvement in new league initiatives, including a massive one on the horizon: a move to a European calendar, which will happen in late 2027 following a sprint season scheduled to run from February to May of 2027 before getting in line with the rest of the global calendar.

This experience will be important as the league moves into a new era with things such as an expiring Collective Bargaining Agreement and TV deal looming. Having someone who is intimately familiar with the structure of the league is important with so many changes approaching, and could provide a strong transition from the stability that Garber has brought to the league. From what to do with the Whitecaps and BC Place, where their lease is expiring, to the potential for more expansion down the line, Berg will have quite a to-do list to get started on.