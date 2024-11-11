The holidays have arrived early for the U.S. women's national team program. The 17-year-old dual national Lily Yohannes has chosen to represent the United States on the international level over the Netherlands. It can be considered another win for the Emma Hayes era with the USWNT after the young midfielder spent time with the national team shortly before their gold medal Olympic run. Yohannes announced her decision on social media on Monday.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the United States and Dutch Football Federations for their unwavering support and patient guidance as I made my decision regarding my international future. Their dedication and encouragement have been invaluable, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to both Federations," Yohannes said in her post.

"After much consideration, I have decided to commit to represent my country, the United States. The U.S. is my homeland, my birthplace, and where my extended family resides. These strong connections have driven me to honor my roots and proudly commit to U.S. Soccer. I am excited and eager to continue putting in the work and earn my place on the U.S. Women's National Team."

Who is Lily Yohannes

The teenager signed a contract with Dutch club AFC Ajax when she was just 15 years old. Born in the United States, she and her family moved to the Netherlands when she was ten and began training with the club when she was 13. A talented prospect, she made history when she became the youngest player to ever start in a UEFA Women's Champions League match at 16 years old and is the youngest American to do so. She currently has two goals and one assist through six games with Ajax.

Despite her eligibility to play for either national team, Yohannes had only recently applied for Dutch citizenship in 2024, and Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker said that Yohannes was still not eligible to play for the Netherlands in October. USWNT head coach Hayes has expressed patience and process whenever asked about the program's standing with Yohannes. The timing has appeared to pay off as the teenager will now be able to be part of the national team's build-up toward the 2027-28 international cycle.

Where will she play

Yohannes was called into USNWT training camps for the 2024 June friendlies ahead of the Paris Olympics. Hayes selected several young players for evaluation before naming her official Olympic roster. The midfielder earned her debut and scored her first ever international goal against South Korea in just 15 minutes of play.

She covers plenty of ground as a possessive, passing, defensive midfielder and performs at a level of calmness mostly seen in long-time veterans of the game. Her connectivity is an asset for teammates around her, and she has the ability to create, assist others, or generate her own shot on goal.

As the midfield for the USWNT continues to go through its own evolution, and struggle for consistency post-Julie Ertz and Sam Mewis, current staples Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle are veterans who will need to manage minutes differently. Could Yohannes be a definitive answer in the No. 8 role?

Sam Coffey has emerged as the newest, near-irreplaceable face, a deep-lying defensive No. 6 in the middle third, alongside Horan and Lavelle. Meanwhile, the coaching staff evaluates several options for rotating positions in different formations between Emily Sonnett, Korbin Albert, Ashley Sanchez, Jaedyn Shaw, Catarina Macario, and Hal Hershfelt are all players that have been in the midfield blender after the 2019-20 cycle.

No matter where Yohannes plays, her decision makes one thing more clear, the options are far better now that Yohannes is officially in the mix.

Look ahead

The USWNT will close out the calendar year with a set of friendlies in Europe. Hayes and her squad will face England on Nov. 30 and then end 2024 against the Netherlands on Dec. 3. The timing is almost perfect for another Yohannes appearance with the young talent already playing soccer in Europe.