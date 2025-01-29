Manchester City will host Club Brugge in a pivotal UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday on Paramount+. Man City were the betting favorites heading into this season's Champions League but are currently 25th in the UCL table and in danger of not making it to the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Brugge are 20th in the UCL standings and could make the knockout stage for the first time in the club's history. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester City vs. Club Brugge odds list Man City as the -490 favorites (risk $490 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Club Brugge as the +1200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Club Brugge vs. Manchester City

Man City vs. Club Brugge date: Wednesday, Jan 29

Man City vs. Club Brugge time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Champions League picks for Man City vs. Club Brugge

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Man City vs. Club Brugge, Green is backing Man City win to nil for a +100 payout (risk $100 to win $100). The expert knows Pep Guardiola's men have been inconsistent this season and are on the brink of an embarrassingly early exit from the tournament. However, Green also notes Man City haven't lost at home since mid-December and are 7-2-2 in 11 games at Etihad Stadium.



Brugge possesses scoring talent including Gustaf Nilsson and Hans Vanaken. However, their lack of defense could be their downfall against the Citizens.

"The Belgian champions have only kept one clean sheet in their last five league games, which doesn't bode well for their chances of containing Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Savinho, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, so City should ultimately overpower Brugge," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

