A big matchday for Manchester United fans as they will witness the last game with club legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy in charge before the official start of the Ruben Amorim era at the club. Manchester United had a terrible start to the 2024-25 season that led to the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag, and the Red Devils currently have 12 points in the table, sitting 13th, only two points more than the visitors. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 10 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Man United -280; Draw +400; Leicester +700

Team news

Manchester United: The home side are dealing with some injuries, as Kobbie Mainoo is expected to make his comeback quite soon alongside Leny Yoro and Anthony.

Possible Man United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Amad; Hojlund.

Leicester: Both Patson Daka and Hamza Choudhury are back in the squad and ready to be selected again, while Leicester manager Steve Cooper can count on an almost fully fit squad.

Possible Leicester XI: Hermansen; Ricardo, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Soumare, Winks; Fatawu, Buonanotte, Ayew; Vardy.

Prediction

Despite the negative moment, interim manager Van Nistelrooy won two of the three games he was in charge and drew the last home game against Chelsea. Pick: Man United 1, Leicester 0.