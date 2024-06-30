Mexico and Ecuador square off in a Group B battle on Sunday in the 2024 Copa America Tournament. Both Mexico and Ecuador have three points entering Sunday's showdown. El Tri are coming off a 1-0 loss to Venezuela, while Ecuador recorded a 3-1 win over Jamaica in their last outing. These two teams played to a 0-0 draw in an international friendly on June 5, 2022.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Mexico are +175 favorites (risk $100 to win $175) in the latest Mexico vs. Ecuador odds, while Ecuador are +180 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Ecuador vs. Mexico picks, you need to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Mexico vs. Ecuador money line: Ecuador +180, Mexico +175, Draw +200

Mexico vs. Ecuador over/under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. Ecuador spread: Mexico -0.5 (+175)

MEX: Mexico are seventh in the Copa America in goal differential

ECU: Ecuador are second in the Copa America offensively

Why you should back Mexico

Mexico are rolling into this contest needing to get more going offensively. They've only put the ball into the back of the net once thus far in this tournament. However, Mexico have scored 38 total goals over the last two years in international matchups. Forward Guillermo Martínez is someone they may look to as a sparkplug on offense.

Martínez is 6'3, so his height gives him an advantage against most defenders in the box. During the 2024 Liga MX Clausura with Pumas Unam, the 29-year-old registered six goals. Forward Julián Guiñones is another player capable of giving a boost as a scorer. In the last two seasons with Club América, Guiñones had 18 goals and seven assists.

Why you should back Ecuador

Kendry Paez is an attacking force from the midfield for Ecuador. He is very assertive with the ball and uses his burst of speed to get past defenders. He's scored one goal on eight total shots in the first two games of the tournament. His athleticism and quickness always make him a problem for defenses.

Midfielder Alan Minda is another young and athletic impact player for Ecuadorians. Minda has impressive upper body strength to wall off opponents, while also having good dribble moves to break down defenders. In the 2023-24 season for Cerc Brugge KSV, Minda finished with seven goals in 18 starts.

