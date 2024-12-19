Just in time for the holidays, the Major League Soccer schedule has been announced for the 2025 season. The 30th season for the league will also bring their 30th team in San Diego FC as all teams will be in action during opening weekend on Feb. 22-23. With the shift from 29 to 30 teams, no longer will each team have to have a scheduled off week each matchday.

San Diego will begin play by visiting reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy while Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will host New York City FC at Chase Stadium. There will be nods to MLS originals as part of the 30th season celebrations such as the San Jose Earthquakes hosting D.C. United on April 6 in a rematch of the league's first game. D.C. United will also face off against the LA Galaxy on July 12 in a rematch of the first MLS Cup. The date for the 2025 MLS Cup will be announced at a later date.

Opening schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Feb. 22

Miami vs. New York City FC, 2:30 p.m.

LAFC vs. Minnesota United, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Sporting KC, 8:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. New England Revolution, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis City FC vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Charlotte FC, 10:30 p.m.



Sunday, Feb. 23

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 4 p.m.

LAFC vs. San Diego FC, 7 p.m.

Here's the complete schedule. All games are available to watch on Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Pauses incoming

With Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders taking part in the Club World Cup along with 14 MLS venues hosting the tournament, the league will pause play from June 15-24 until the group stage is complete. The league will also pause for the 2025 Gold Cup, a tournament that generally features numerous MLS players.

Dates to know

May 10: The New York Red Bulls will host the Galaxy in a rematch of the MLS Cup. The Galaxy were able to triumph for their record sixth title but this will be a chance for the Red Bulls and new signing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to announce that they're looking to run it back.

May 14: The first match of MLS rivalry week, which will run until May 18, will take place on May 14. It will feature St. Louis City SC hosting Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City going to Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC taking on the Galaxy in El Trafico.

July 23: The MLS All-Star game will head to Q2 Stadium in Austin Texas. Featuring the Skills challenge on July 22, the opponent has yet to be announced.

July 29- Aug 31: The Leagues Cup will kick off after the all-star break. Details are still to come on who will take part but similar to Concacaf Champions Cup, the league will see teams play midweek without pauses for MLS or Liga MX during the tournament.

Oct.18: MLS Decision Day will take place. Eastern Conference matches will kick off at 6 p.m. ET with the Western Conference games following at 9 p.m. ET. This is a date to circle as historically the final playoff places and seeding have gone down to the wire. There will also be one interconference match due to the addition of a 30th team with New York City FC hosting the Seattle Sounders to finish off their seasons.