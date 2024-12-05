The MLS season is almost to a close but before that can happen, there's one pretty big match on the horizon with the Los Angeles Galaxy hosting the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Cup on Saturday. Neither team has appeared in MLS' biggest match since 2014 as Los Angeles and New York City face each other for another major American sports title after the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees met in the World Series in October.

Despite the success of these teams over the years, this is the first time that they've ever met in the MLS Cup. The Galaxy search for a record sixth title while the Red Bulls seek their first-ever MLS title. There will be injury concerns due to the absence of star midfielder Riqui Puig for the Galaxy but soccer stops for no one.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at some of the best bets for the clash:

Under 2.5 goals (+126)

This match will see one of the best defenses in the MLS postseason in the New York Red Bulls come up against the best attack in the postseason, but finals are generally cagy affairs. It has been back and forth recently on finals going over but with Carlos Coronel in strong form and the Red Bulls press not needing to deal with Puig's game-breaking presence, that's where the final could be on the low-scoring side even with the presence of attacking stars like Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, and Dejan Jovljic present. Possession will come at a premium here.

Dejan Joveljic to score (+155)

The second leading scorer on the Galaxy with 15 goals during the regular season, Joveljic only started 23 matches but was extremely efficient scoring his goals from only 33 shots on target compared to others who needed almost double that number to finish in front of him. In fact, when it comes to shot conversion rate among MLS players with 500 or more minutes played and 25 or more shots, only Daniel Gazdag of the Philadelphia Union had a better clip than Jovejic's 28.2% conversion rate. He showed that against Seattle netting the winner to score his fifth goal of these playoffs, and before it's all said and done, he'll add a sixth to the tally.

LA Galaxy and draw + under 3.5 goals (-116)

Since the Galaxy to lift the cup isn't an option on every book, this is where we have to get a little creative. While this could be done in regulation, taking a double chance allows some room for error if it's level at the end of regulation between the two sides. The Galaxy will look to take care of business at home and taking this provides better value than their money line straight up while also offering protection if things go off the rails. Considering that Puig, the Galaxy's creative engine, is out with an ACL tear, the under 3.5 here seems logical.

