With Miguel Almiron's return to Atlanta United and Jhon Duran's reported eye-opening €77 million move to Al-Nassr, it has been quite a day for Major League Soccer. Duran's move will make him the biggest-ever sale from the league in total value after spending time with the Chicago Fire as part of the transfer fee will go the the MLS club, while Almiron's move for around $10 million to return from Newcastle United is the fourth-biggest purchase in MLS history.

It has been quite a busy window with four of the top 10 biggest purchases ever -- including a record purchase of forward Kevin Denkey -- all taking place during this current winter transfer window. With Denky, Almiron, Hirving Lozano, and Myrto Uzuni all coming to MLS, the league is showing that it can compete with European leagues for top talent while Duran's move shows the benefits of taking risks on younger players and how they can pay off. These numbers may get even bigger with Atlanta United chasing a striker which could set a new incoming record as well.

As the Club World Cup prepares to take center stage in America this summer and the World Cup will follow in 2026, the league is in a great position as they prepare for more eyes to be on it than ever before.

From Newcastle with love

Originally signed from Lanus in 2017, Almiron has become one of MLS' biggest success stories, but he returns to Atlanta United to continue writing his story. Helping Atlanta win the MLS Cup in the 2017-18 season, the Argentine immediately put himself on the map. He would spend another season with the Five Stripes before making the jump to Newcastle United in the Premier League for a then-league record of €24 million.

But Almiron didn't just make the jump to the Premier League, he was able to stay six seasons with Newcastle United registering 23 goals and six assists through 186 Premier League appearances. Almiron will go down as one of Major League Soccer's best exports, but at 30, he still has plenty to give Atlanta United in his return.

After being a shock team to make the playoffs in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, this is an Atlanta side looking to return to the top of the Eastern Conference. Led by an ambitious owner in Arthur Blank, they haven't been afraid to put money into improving the team. Still in search of a striker, the reported fees behind Arthur Cabral and Emmanuel Latte Lath who Atlanta United are pursuing could break the MLS incoming transfer record. Atlanta have been one of the most ambitious sides in the league, already owning six of the top 10 transfer fees paid for incoming players, but they have also had three of the top 10 outgoing transfers.

Only time will tell if that can lead them back to the top of the Eastern Conference table, but the pieces will be there for new head coach Ronny Deila heading into the season.

MLS record incoming transfers

*One million euros is equal to $1,039,700 as of the exchange rate on Jan. 30, 2025

Rank Name Season Left Joined Fee 1 Kevin Denkey 2024-25 Cercle Brugge FC Cincinnati €15.3m 2 Thiago Almada 2021-22 Velez Sarsfield Atlanta United €14.5m 3 Gonzalo Martinez 2018-19 River Plate Atlanta United €14.5m 4 Esequiel Barco 2017-18 River Plate FC Augsburg €12.28m 5 Hirving Lozano 2024-25 PSV San Diego FC €12m 6 Aleksey Miranchuk 2024-25 Atalanta Atlanta United €12m 7 Myrto Uzuni 2024-25 Granada CF Austin FC €12m 8 Brenner 2020-21 Sao Paulo FC Cincinnati €11.82m 9 Luiz Arujo 2021-22 Lille Atlanta United €11.5m 10 Hugo Cuypers 2023-24 Gent Chicago Fire €11m

Duran Duran

Signed for around $2 million from Envigado FC by the Chicago Fire in 2021, Duran is one of the hallmarks of the U-22 initiative that allowed teams to lower the cap hit for young players and they swung and hit big on the young striker. While Duran's time in MLS was short, it was clear that he was a rising talent which caused Aston Villa to then invest in signing him for a record fee of €20.15 million. Adding in that the Fire could also gain €4 million more due to performance clauses and maintained a 15% sell-on fee, his breakout season turned plenty of heads.

Not moving to West Ham at the beginning of the season allowed Duran a chance to show what he can do scoring 12 goals in all competitions, being able to lead the line or come in from the bench and change a match at only 21. Increasingly being involved in transfer rumors, it was the Saudi Pro League that entered with an offer that was too good to refuse. That second sale could net the Fire around $8.7 million, which would make this a record sale in total value for MLS.

While the Fire have already hit their cap of how much of Duran's sale can be put toward General Allocation Money to be used on the direct roster, they are able to still use this money to fund other efforts. Already opening a new training Facility, the Endeavor Health Performance Center, the ambition of the Fire shows.

They've had a busy offseason led by new head coach and general manager Gregg Berhalter and are looking to break their streak of missing out on the playoffs. Adding players like Duran and Gaga Slonina, and being able to help them take the next step in their careers will only raise the appeal for talented young players to choose Chicago as a destination.

It may be rare for players like Duran to make a jump like this to Saudi Arabia but it's a massive opportunity for him. After moving from Colombia at 18, moves like this can be chances for athletes to find stability for their families and themselves and it will only enhance his profile as he looks to become a regular leading the line for the Colombian national team. With more eyes on MLS and the league taking bigger swings on players by the season, it's only a matter of time until the next Duran comes along.

MLS record outgoing transfers

Excludes sell-on fees

*One million euros is equal to $1,039,700 as of the exchange rate on Jan. 30, 2025