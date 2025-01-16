Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have reportedly stepped up their interest in Mohamed Salah, whose future remains uncertain as he enters the final months of his current deal at Liverpool.

Officials representing the club have begun discussions with Salah's entourage, per French outlet L'Equipe, though no deal is currently on the table. The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund that owns Al Hilal and three other clubs in the top flight, reportedly hope to put together a bid that will rival clubs in Europe that are also competing for his signature.

The Egypt international has long been of interest to the Public Investment Fund. CBS Sports previously reported that the PIF put in plenty of effort to lure Salah to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023, when Neymar headlined a list of players who left Europe for the nation. A delegation of 10 people took part in that effort, including representatives from the PIF and Saudi Arabia's ministries of sports and tourism, with both Al Hial and Al Ittihad serving as potential landing spots for him.

Salah opted to stay put in Liverpool at the time but if he decided to move in the summer, a new club would have the benefit of signing him as a free agent. Al Hilal also might have the roster space for Salah – Neymar has been linked with a move away from the club, with the Chicago Fire and two other MLS clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

Al Hilal are not the only club in the running to sign Salah this summer, though. Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the 32-year-old, even if president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has denied interest. Liverpool have also offered Salah a new deal, per The Athletic, as the player continues a banner season in which he's already scored 21 goals and notched 17 assists across all seasons.

It sets up for an interesting few months ahead for Salah, who is arguably the most high-profile player on the market this year. Here's a ranking of which of the clubs in the race for him would make for the best fit.

3. Al Hilal

The basis of any argument on signing Salah – or any player, for that matter – is his form, which has dramatically improved over the last five months. Last season, he appeared to be at the start of his post-peak years with 25 goals and 13 assists, which made it reasonable for Liverpool to plan for life without him. This season's performances prove he still has a lot left to give, which makes him a suitable fit for any club he would be happy to play for.

As long as Salah remains in strong form, he's a must-watch and that makes a move to Saudi Arabia tricky. He would be less visible to a global audience in the Saudi Pro League than he would be in Europe, and that could jeopardize his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or by year's end since he currently feels like the frontrunner for the award. It might still be too soon for a move away from Europe for Salah.

2. Paris Saint-Germain

A move to Paris feels like it hits the sweet spot for Salah – it gives him an opportunity to still rightfully be the star of the show while also affording him the flexibility of rest that's especially crucial in the late stages of a career. Salah may still excel in his post-peak years, but decline comes for all players regardless of their skill and competing in Ligue 1 while mixing in UEFA Champions League matches is a good mix for a talented but aging player. If Al-Khelaifi's denial is to be believed, though, then perhaps PSG is not going to be the right fit in the end.

1. Liverpool

Playing in the most demanding league in the game is perhaps not ideal for a star in his post-peak years, but it's hard to say that another couple of years at Liverpool would not be the right idea for all parties involved. The Reds should still begin to plan for life without Salah, if they have not already, but that preparation can include the player if he's willing. A short-term deal would allow Liverpool to maximize Salah's last great years but potentially avoid overreliance on him, a plan that could include a downsized but important role in select games or as an important substitute. Plus, it seems like the move he wants most.