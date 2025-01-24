Antonio Conte will face his past when Napoli host Juventus as he was not only an iconic Juventus player, but also one their most accomplished managers. But will need to beat the Bianconeri now, as he's leading the Serie A table with Napoli. The Azzurri are leading the standings with a three-point margin over Simone Inzaghi's Inter (who have one game in hand) and a win against the rivals will make them the strongest title contender with the Nerazzurri. Juventus, on the other hand, are coming from a solid home win against AC Milan and are currently fifth in the table, two points behind the top four. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Jan. 25 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 25 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +115; Draw +200; Juventus +280

Team news

Napoli: While the home side are still looking to find the replacement of Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who joined PSG this winter, Conte's team is coping in his absence with former Benfica winger David Neres who will be starting alongside Matteo Politano and Romelu Lukaku in the attack.

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, McTominay; Politano, Lukaku, Neres.

Juventus: The Bianconeri are finally having their full roster back in fitness and will also add in the squad two new signings: striker Randal Kolo Muani and defender Alberto Costa joined Thiago Motta's side but are both unlikely to start on Saturday.

Potential Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Gatti, Kalulu, McKennie; Thuram, Locatelli; Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Mbangula; Nico Gonzalez.

Prediction

Napoli's win would mean a lot for the title race, but Juventus are in a good form especially after beating AC Milan in Turin last week. Pick: Napoli 1, Juventus 1.