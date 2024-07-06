After an easy 3-0 win against Romania, Netherlands will now face Turkiye, one of the surprises of Euro 2024 so far. Vincenzo Montella's side were able to knocked out Austria in the round of 16 after in exciting 2-1 win, thanks to an outstanding performance from defender Merih Demiral who scored a brace, but was also suspended for the next two games including the tie against Netherlands after celebrating his second goal with the 'wolf' gesture, a referred to the Turkish right wing extremist movement, the 'Grey Wolves'. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, July 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 6 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany



Olympiastadion -- Berlin, Germany TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Netherlands -175; Draw +300; Turkiye +500

Team news

Netherlands: Ronald Koeman is expected to name a similar starting lineup to the one that won against Romania in the Round of 16, but will have to deal with the absence of winger Steven Bergwijn who left the pitch injured and will miss the quarterfinal on Saturday. Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons will support the central striker Memphis Depay, who is expected to start again.

Possible Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Turkiye: While defender Merih Demiral will miss the next two games after the celebration against Austria, Fenerbahce defender Samet Akaydin will likely replace him after serving a one-game suspension for bookings. At the same time, Inter star Hakan Calhanoglu will be back as well after missing the Round of 16 tie due to a suspension.

Possible Turkiye XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Yokuslu; Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz; Guler.

Prediction



Turkiye were one of the surprising sides of the tournament and should be considered well, but Netherlands have more chance to make it to the semifinals. Pick: Netherlands 2, Turkiye 1.