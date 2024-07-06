The Netherlands look to reach the semifinals for the first time in two decades when they take on Turkiye at Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2024. The Netherlands, who won their only Euro title in 1988 and posted their last quarterfinal win in the tournament in 2004 against Sweden, went 1-1-1 in this year's group stage before defeating Romania 3-0 in the Round of 16. Turkiye are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008 after getting past Austria 2-1 in their first knockout-stage match. The Dutch routed the Turks 6-1 in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying the last time the sides met.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Dutch are -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Netherlands vs. Turkiye odds, while the Turks are +525 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Turkiye vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. Turkiye 90-minute money line: Netherlands -180, Turkiye +525, Draw +300

Netherlands vs. Turkiye over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Turkiye to advance: Netherlands -360, Turkiye +275

NET: The Dutch have scored at least two goals in five of their last six matches across all competitions

TUR: The Turks have won only three of their eight overall contests this year

Netherlands vs. Turkiye picks: See picks here

Why you should back the Netherlands

Like Turkiye, the Dutch are in the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time since 2008, when they suffered a 3-1 loss to Russia. The club edged Poland 2-1 in its group-stage opener this year but settled for a 0-0 draw with France and dropped a 3-2 decision to Austria before cruising past Romania in its first knockout-round contest. Winger Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in the 20th minute and forward Donyell Malen netted a pair of late tallies to seal the victory.

Gakpo is tied for first in Euro 2024 with three tallies, matching his total from the 2022 World Cup. Malen, who scored a team-leading 13 goals for Dortmund of the German Bundesliga in 2023-24 and converted in the Netherlands' triumph over Turkiye in September 2021, has tallied four times in seven contests with the Dutch national team this year. Forward Memphis Depay recorded a hat trick against the Turks in their last meeting and ranks second on the Netherlands' all-time list with 46 goals in 96 career matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Turkiye

The Turks advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time in six appearances in the tournament thanks in part to Merih Demiral. A 26-year-old defender, Demiral entered the Round-of-16 matchup against Austria with two goals in 47 career contests with the national team but recorded a brace to double his total. Demiral's first tally came 57 seconds into the match, making it the fastest scored in a knockout-stage game in tournament history.

Turkiye are expected to regain the services of captain Hakan Calhanoglu, who did not play in the win over Austria due to suspension. The 30-year-old midfielder scored his 19th career goal for the national team in its 2-1 group-stage victory against the Czech Republic to pull even with three others for sixth place on Turkiye's all-time list. Striker Cenk Tosun also converted in that match to tie Lefter Kucukandonyadis for fourth in the nation's history with 21 goals. See which team to pick here.

