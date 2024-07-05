Argentina are the first semifinalists in Copa America as quarterfinals got underway on Thursday -- one day before the European ones in Germany. Who will join Lionel Messi's Albiceleste in the final four? We will find out these next few days as well as seeing which Euro quartet is left standing come Sunday. Jonathan Johnson here with everything that you need post-July 4 ahead of these huge matchups.

🇪🇺 Euro 2024 final eight thrills and spills

With Copa America moving into the quarterfinals in the U.S. on Thursday, it is the turn of UEFA Euro 2024 this Friday with two mammoth clashes to look forward to. First up, hosts Germany take on the in-form favorites Spain before a rematch of the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France which was won by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese side then but Les Bleus and Kylian Mbappe are strongly fancied this time around. On Saturday, England take on Switzerland having come seconds away from elimination against Slovakia before Jude Bellingham's dramatic heroics while the Netherlands vs. Turkiye has the potential to be the most underrated tie of them all given the unexpected nature of Turkish involvement this deep into the knockout phase.

Spain vs. Germany, Friday, Stuttgart

La Roja are now the strong favorites to go all the way in Germany as long as they get past Julian Nagelsmann's home side in these quarterfinals. One goal shy of double figures on German soil, Luis de la Fuente's men are the only team with a 100% win rate over 90-minute games. Whoever advances will come up against Portugal or France and Die Mannschaft can boast Jamal Musiala's joint-leading tally of three goals alongside the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo as one of the active standout players of this tournament so far ahead of the Stuttgart matchup.

Portugal vs. France, Friday, Hamburg

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo remains scoreless at this Euro and had an extra time penalty saved by Jan Oblak against Slovenia before redeeming himself in the shootout. The Portuguese have gone from strong contenders to outsiders after their loss to Georgia and the draw with Matjaz Kek's side which has seen Roberto Martinez's side held goalless in consecutive games. Finding a way past France's rock solid defense marshalled by William Saliba will be very tough while Kylian Mbappe is yet to catch fire at this Euro as are his French teammates. What better time to do so than in front of his childhood idol and Real Madrid inspiration Ronaldo?

England vs. Switzerland, Saturday, Dusseldorf

Write the Swiss off at your peril and the English will do well to heed that advice having been pushed to the brink by Slovakia in the round of 16. Murat Yakin's Nati have a good record in recent international tournaments and almost beat Germany to top spot in Group A which actually would have put them on the tougher side of the draw. That said, England is definitely the hardest draw possible for Switzerland and their impressive form will now be put to the test in these quarterfinals as they seek to make history against the Three Lions. Gareth Southgate's players may well have finally woken up, though, given their recovery against Slovakia.

Netherlands vs. Turkiye, Saturday, Berlin

Oranje have been led to this point by some inspired individual brilliance from not only Cody Gakpo but also Donyell Malen who netted a double in the convincing win over Romania. The Netherlands are now up against Turkiye which will be a big test for Ronald Koeman's side given that the Turkish are displaying all the hallmarks of the dark horse side that many expected them to be back at Euro 2020. This is a major opportunity for both sides but the Dutch arguably have more to lose than Vincenzo Montella's men with a potential semifinal place beyond the wildest dreams of many Crescent Stars hopefuls pre-tournament.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🌍 Argentina await other Copa America semifinalists

Emiliano Martinez did what he does best on Thursday with penalty shootout heroics between the stick for Argentina seeing the Albiceleste through to the Copa America semifinals at Ecuador's expense. Aston Villa's Martinez saved the first two attempts that he faced to secure a 4-2 shootout win, despite Lionel Messi failing to convert his effort with Lisandro Martinez and substitute Kevin Rodriguez getting the goals in a 1-1 draw which also saw Enner Valencia miss a second-half penalty. Argentina have always been favorites to defend their title and even more so now, given that their semifinal opponents will be either Canada or Venezuela.

Uruguay vs. Brazil, Saturday, Paradise

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguayan side are fancied by many as the team most likely to challenge Argentina for the Copa America crown but they will need to see off Brazil to do so. La Celeste are prolific so far and although the Selecao drew with an in-form Colombia, Vinicius Junior's suspension could cost them dear in this one. The Real Madrid man has not shown his best so far this tournament but Brazilian hopes lie with him while Neymar is injured so consider this one a significant obstacle to be navigated.

Venezuela vs. Canada, Friday, Arlington

Few would have bet on Canada and Panama being the two remaining CONCACAF sides left at this stage but here we are and Jesse Marsch will hope that his Canuck side can pull off a shock. The Vinotinto have majorly improved in recent months and are suddenly one of South America's tougher sides to face although Canada themselves are fairly solid despite not being prolific. The Venzuelans are one of the only teams to have not won Copa America -- along with eliminated Ecuador -- and will start to believe if they can reach the final four.

Colombia vs. Panama, Saturday, Glendale

Arguably the form team of this competition given their run of 26 games without defeat, the Colombians have a great opportunity to reach the semifinals here against this edition's surprise package. Brazil or Uruguay will be next for Los Cafeteros or Los Canaleros but the latter's elimination of the USMNT should have shown Colombia that they cannot afford to treat Panama lightly -- even if Adalberto Carrasquilla remains suspended.

