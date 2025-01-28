Neymar is headed home. The 32-year-old superstar is set to join his former team Santos, club Marcelo Teixeira announced on Instagram. On Tuesday night, Neymar and former club Al-Hilal parted ways due to a mutual agreement, opening up his return to South America, with the club even using an AI-generated video featuring the late, great Pele as part of their pitch.

Neymar played for Santos from 2009-2013, making his name for the Brazilian giants with his dazzling flair, speed and technical ability, winning numerous trophies, none bigger than the 2011 Copa Libertadores triumph over Penarol. Neymar finished his career first stint at Santos with 136 goals in 225 games.

Neymar played a total of seven games for Al-Hilal due to injuries since joining in 2023, with a severe knee injury keeping him out the majority of the time, missing 48 matches from October 2023 to September 2024.

Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013 and won every title imaginable alongside Lionel Messi, moving to Paris Saint-Germain for what was a world-record fee in 2017 of €220 million. Neymar played 173 games for PSG, scoring 118 goals, but towards the end of his time there, he was overshadowed by both Messi and Kylian Mbappe. He became one of the marquee names to make the jump to Saudi Arabia when he joined Al-Hilal in 2023, but played in just five games his first season.