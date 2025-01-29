Arsenal have turned their attention to Ollie Watkins as they try and secure January reinforcements for Mikel Arteta's attack. Villa have rejected a bid from the Gunners for their striker with the end of the winter transfer window looming less than a week away.

The Gunners are long term admirers of Watkins, who has scored 69 goals in 169 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa since joining the club in the summer of 2020. It has been reported that Villa have rejected a £60m bid for Watkins, a boyhood Arsenal fan.

Amid interest from a Premier League rival in one of their star strikers, Villa are also engaged in talks over the possible sale of the other. CBS Sports revealed on Wednesday morning that Saudi side Al-Nassr are favoring a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface but Jhon Duran remains firmly under consideration by deal makers PIF.

As for Watkins, a serious move would constitute a signal of immediate intent for Arsenal, whose center forward options have been seriously limited by a major knee injury to Gabriel Jesus. Watkins turned 29 last month and would come with little prospect of resale value. Equally his track record in the top flight and exemplary fitness record - the most matches he has missed in a Premier League season is three - are good indicators that he could make an immediate impact.

Addressing his side's need for signings on Tuesday, Arteta said: "There are situations open and I always say the same, if we can improve the squad with players that can impact us now and in the future, we will try to do that if it is the best thing for the club, and I stand by that."