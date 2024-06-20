Poland and Austria meet in Berlin on Friday in UEFA Euro 2024 Group D with both sides needing to win after losing their opening games. Netherlands beat Michal Probierz's men 2-1 while Ralf Rangnick's side lost out narrowly to France 1-0. Adam Buksa's goal created a Polish lead but Oranje hit back with two goals of their own while Maximilian Wober's own goal was enough for Les Bleus in Dusseldorf.

Robert Lewandowski was missing for Poland in Hamburg but there were still chances against the Dutch but now there is little margin for error. Both sides will want to stay in the hunt for at least a third-placed spot which could take them to the round of 16. An eight-game unbeaten run is now over for the Poles which makes this a crucial rebound game so Lewandowski being available would be a major boost.

Austria looked organized against France and were unlucky to lose out by a single goal. Only Kylian Mbappe's injury has prevented the Austrians from enjoying the praise that they arguably deserve for their showing earlier this week. That does not change that this is now their must-win game so the stakes are high on both sides and Poland will fancy their chances having won back in Euro 2020 qualification.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, June 21 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Olympiastadion - Berlin, Germany

Olympiastadion - Berlin, Germany Watch: FS1 or Fubo (try for free)

FS1 or Fubo (try for free) Odds: Poland +240; Draw +250; Austria +115

Group D

France and Netherlands are in control of the standings but meet on Friday in Leipzig which is a chance for one of these two to gain some ground. A draw helps neither side with tough games to finish the group stage so whoever can win gives themselves a real shot a round of 16 place via a third-paced finish if they can add a point in their final game.

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 France 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Austria 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1



June 17

Austria 0, France 1



June 21

Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 25

Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox

Team news

Poland: Lewandowski could be available but might not start while Karol Swiderski came on in the second half after his own injury scare so could replace Kacper Urbanski for this one. Jakub Moder and Bartosz Slisz are midfield options although Probierz is unlikely to make sweeping changes.

Possible Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Szymanski, Romanczuk, Zielinski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Buksa.

Austria: Marko Arnautovic could come in up top for Rangnick along with Patrick Wimmer out wide which should enable Marcel Sabitzer to feature more centrally. Otherwise, expect a similar approach to the one seen against France which arguably merited at least an unexpected point.

Possible Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Prediction

Although this is a must-win game for both, it feels like one that neither side will allow themselves to lose. Because of that, expect both to score but for the points to ultimately be shared. Pick: Poland 1, Austria 1.