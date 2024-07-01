A trip to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals is on the line when Portugal battles Slovenia on Monday at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. During the group stage, Portugal won two games and lost once. They scored five goals and finished with a +2 goal differential. As for Slovenia, they logged three consecutive draws. On June 25, Slovenia held England to a 0-0 draw.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Portugal are the -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100) in the latest Portugal vs. Slovenia odds, while the Slovenians are +950 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +410 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Slovenia vs. Portugal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down Portugal vs. Slovenia from every angle and has locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Slovenia vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Slovenia money line: Portugal -320, Slovenia +950, Draw +410

Portugal vs. Slovenia over/under: 2.5 goals

SVN: Slovenia have yet to lose in this competition, recording three draws

POR: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 130 goals for Portugal

has scored 130 goals for Portugal Portugal vs. Slovenia picks: See picks here

Why you should back Portugal

Portugal have been able to be an effective defense throughout the tournament. They allowed just three goals in the group stage, including one shutout. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa is calm and collected in front of the net. He has great instincts and reaction time. Last season for FC Porto, he notched 56 saves and 14 clean sheets. In the group stage, Costa had four saves and one clean sheet.

Forward Pedro Neto continues to be an agile and fluid playmaker. Neto has impressive field vision to find the open man with soft touches. In 18 starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, he had two goals and 11 assists. Midfielder Vitinha can be another effective offensive force. In 23 starts for PSG last season, the 24-year-old had seven goals and four assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Slovenia

This is the Slovenians' second time playing in the Euros with the last one coming in 2000. During that run, they didn't make it past the group stage. They are going to need a masterful performance from the whole team to pull off an upset on Monday. Slovenia may look to forward Benjamin Sesko for a spark. He's a smart playmaker when attacking.

He's scored 11 total goals for his country, including five goals during the Euro qualifiers. In addition, the 21-year-old had 14 goals and two assists last season for RB Leipzig. Defender Zan Karničnik has been a strong force for Slovenia thus far at Euro 2024. He's netted one goal for Slovenia in three games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Slovenia vs. Portugal picks

Green has broken down Portugal vs. Slovenia from every possible angle and is leaning Under on the goal total. He also has locked in three confident best bets while offering a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Euro 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Portugal vs. Slovenia on Monday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Slovenia vs. Portugal have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who has been profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.