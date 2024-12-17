The Carabao Cup is in full swing (you can catch all the action across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network), and we're reaching a point where Premier League teams begin to prioritize the tournament. While it can take a back seat earlier in the season when teams are just finding their footing, in the last eight, each team wants to win it. But, there are always those sides that want -- or even need to win it -- more than others, and that's what we want to identify here.

Trophy starved clubs are left in Tottenham and Newcastle United, Manchester United is trying to kick off a new era, title contenders in Arsenal and Liverpool are here and then there are the other sides in Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Southampton. Each team will have very different priorities in this tournament so let's take a look at them.

8. Liverpool

Leading the league and top of the league phase so far in Champions League play, Arne Slot's Reds are allowed to prioritize whatever they want at this stage of the season. No one would complain if Liverpool won the EFL Cup, but it's an accomplishment that would start discussions of if this would be a season where the Reds win a treble or even a quadruple. Both are hard feats to accomplish, but the focus will be on maintaining an advantage in the Premier League while shaving future games off the schedule by qualifying directly for the round of 16 in UCL play.

7. Arsenal

Arsenal's position may not be as rosy as Liverpool's, but when it comes to the Gunners, it's more of an issue of the EFL Cup not being enough to celebrate. When a team gets to the caliber of Arsenal and Liverpool, this is a tournament where it leads to, "what's next?" more than anything.

6. Southampton

Now without a coach, after losing 5-0 to Tottenham and moving on from Russell Martin, the Saints' priority will be staying in the Premier League. They're at the bottom of the league, but are only nine points away from safety. It's a large margin but it's also one that can be overturned. Facing Liverpool, the Saints likely won't have to worry too much about being in this competition for longer and can continue figuring out who their new coach will be.

5. Crystal Palace

This is where we begin to get to teams that want to win this tournament. Palace had a poor start to the season under Oliver Glasner, but now unbeaten in their last five matches, they're closer to expected. As a team that could've been outside contenders for a European spot, and now inching away from the relegation zone, Crystal Palace would like to keep their EFL CUp going as long as possible.

4. Manchester United

With a new manager leading the charge in Ruben Amorim, winning the EFL Cup would be a sign that United made the right decision in their direction, but they're also already getting those signs. With a big Manchester derby victory, moving up the table in the Europa League, and improving Premier League form, the focus is likely on Europe. It'd be unlikely for this team to make the top four with how their season started so that's going to be their best route to Champions League soccer next season.

3. Brentford

A tough team to judge, Brentord is likely happy to have made it to this stage, but with their only league titles coming in Leagues One and Two -- most recently in 2009, and Thomas Frank being linked to roles every time a top managerial position opens, this may be Brenford's best chance at a major honor for the foreseeable future. Things can change at a rapid rate in English soccer and Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo are in top form, so what better time than now to secure the biggest trophy in club history?

2. Tottenham

In his second season in charge of a club, Ange Postecoglou wins trophies. It's something that's well proven and that he's pointed to when Tottenham have gone through rough patches, but this is also one of the harder challenges of his managerial career to keep that run going. Spurs' last major trophy came in this very competition in 2007-08, so it would be meaningful to triumph in the EFL Cup to break their trophy drought beginning to announce their return to the upper tier of English soccer.

1. Newcastle United

After being purchased by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle United were supposed to return to the top of English soccer. In a way, they've showcased their potential by returning to Champions League but after crashing out and failing to follow it up with European soccer in back-to-back seasons, things feel hollow for the club. Their last trophy came in the 1955 FA Cup and while they've come close on multiple occasions to breaking that, the Magpies have yet to do so. If they don't get a trophy soon, it feels like an overhaul could be coming at St. James' Park. Again.