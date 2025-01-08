Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is conscious and will receive medical attention at a hospital after exiting the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal against Liverpool on Wednesday after a sudden fall.

"We can confirm Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks," the club said in a statement posted on social media during the halftime break of the match.

Bentancur came off in the 15th minute after falling to the ground during a set piece. Spurs earned a corner in the sixth minute, which Son Heung-min took. Bentancur moved towards the ball but then fell, though he did not appear to be in contact with another player or the ball. He laid on the ground without moving before medical staff came to treat him. The medical team laid a blanket over him at one point and also used an oxygen mask to treat him before he was stretchered off the pitch.

It is unclear what caused Bentancur to fall and what he was treated for, though Spurs did not end up using a concussion sub when he came off. There was about a 10-minute stoppage in play as Bentancur received treatment before coming off for Brennan Johnson.

Spurs have been hit hard by injuries this season, and Bentancur could join the list of players who have missed important games for the team. Ange Postecoglou's side are currently without starters like goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and center backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, while forward Richarlison has missed much of the season with different injuries. Bentancur was also stretchered off the pitch in August with a head injury.