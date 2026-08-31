The second weekend of Serie A soccer is in the books and before focusing and what we can expect in the upcoming weekend, with a key game at San Siro between Inter and Napoli, let's reflect on the biggest shocks of the second matchday. Fiorentina lost again and it's by far the biggest disappointment of the opening two games, while AC Milan, Juventus and Inter all won again and are at the top of the standings. At the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples the team led by Massimiliano Allegri lost to Como. Now, time for some hot takes.

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Can Como challenge for the title?

To be fair, it's not a big surprise, but Como are a serious threat for the teams aiming to win the Scudetto this season. The only doubt is about the fact they will also play Champions League soccer, and in the long run it will be challenging to perform both domestically and around Europe. But the performance they delivered against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona over the weekend was remarkable. While Nico Paz is still searching for his best form, players like Tasos Douvikas and Martin Baturina are already stepping up with goals and top-tier performances even against a side like Napoli. Cesc Fabregas and his Como team are definitely one to watch.

Fiorentina are in trouble

On the other hand, Fiorentina are in big trouble. The Viola celebrated their centenary on Saturday but failed to keep up the hopes of the fans. After losing 4-0 in the opening game of the season against AS Roma away, Fiorentina lost 3-0 to Frosinone at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence. Despite multiple signings over the summer and the new coach Fabio Grosso taking over, it looks like the project is still in its early stages and struggled to kick off. Despite some promising moments from Real Madrid loanee Franco Mastantuono, Fiorentina looked far from convincing and in sports there is not really time to wait. The next games will already be crucial for the future of Grosso.

Frattesi will be the best signing of the year

We probably had too many doubts about Lazio and their coach Rino Gattuso ahead of the season. The Biancocelesti started off well with two wins in two games and two goals scored by Davide Frattesi, who joined from Inter over the summer. The Italian midfielder has been crucial and delivered two key goals in the opening two games against Bologna and Genoa. Despite the issues Lazio are facing, from fan protests to a financial situation that forced the club to operate at net zero in the summer, Frattesi is a beacon of hope who can recreate optimism around the club. At Inter, he wasn't granted enough game time and asked to leave, while at Lazio he can finally play regularly and deliver as he's doing.

Speaking to DAZN after the game, Frattesi said: "I left Inter, a team that I loved with all my heart, because I wanted to take on responsibilities that I didn't have there. I came here specifically for that; at 26, it's the right time to show that if you have character, you have to know how to use it. Going back to Rome is nice, I had been away from home for ten years, and I wanted to move closer so I could be near my loved ones after my grandmother passed away."