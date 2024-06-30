Luis de la Fuente's Spain have been arguably the best team at Euro 2024 so far by beating Croatia, Italy and Albania, and they haven't conceded a goal. La Roja, after winning 3-0 the opener against Croatia and then 1-0 against the title holders, managed to beat Albania despite changing 10 out of 11 starting players. Georgia, on the other hand, were one of the surprising teams of the competition as they managed to qualify for the round of 16 after beating Portugal in the last game of the group phase where they ended up third. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, June 30 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 30 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Cologne Stadium -- Cologne, Germany



Cologne Stadium -- Cologne, TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain -500; Draw +600; Georgia +1400

Team news

Spain: De la Fuente will bring back his ideal starting lineup after making the changes against Albania in the last game of the group phase. Rodri will also be back after suspension while Alvaro Morata will lead the attack alongside wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Possible Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Georgia: Midfielder Anzor Mekvabishvili will make his comeback in the starting lineup after serving a one-game suspension against Portugal, but all the rest of the team will likely be the same, starting from club star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, who will lead his side after the round of 16 qualification.

Possible Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland vs. Italy, 12 p.m. on FS1

Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on Fox



Sunday, June 30

England vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on Fox

Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Monday, July 1

France vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on FS1

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Tuesday, July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on FS1

Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Prediction

Despite the historical result for Georgia, Spain are expected to go through as they are among the leading candidates to win the tournament. Pick: Spain 3, Georgia 0.