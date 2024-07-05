Spain and Germany meet in Stuttgart on Friday in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals in one of the most high-profile meetings at this summer's tournament so far. Both have won this title three times, but only one can advance to the semifinals to keep their hopes of a record fourth Euro crown alive. The Spanish are the form team of this edition so far, with a 100% win rate over four games while the German hosts will be hoping that they can be the ones booking a place in the final four against Portugal or France.

La Roja won all three of their Group B games and then also saw off Georgia in the round of 16 last Sunday to reach this point. Luis de la Fuente's side did trail to the Georgians but hit back with four goals for another convincing success on German soil. Like the French, Spain have only conceded one goal so far this summer and they now are unbeaten in 10 Euro games if you exclude penalty shootouts. This is the fourth time in five Euro outings that the Spaniards have reached the quarterfinals and their meeting in the final eight here brings back memories of the 2008 final which saw La Roja win 1-0 thanks to a Fernando Torres goal. Spain have not beaten a host nation of a Euro or World Cup in a knockout game since 1934, though.

Germany are searching for a first Euro since 1996 after seeing off Denmark in the round of 16 last weekend. It took two second half goals and a close brush with the Danes taking the lead only to be wiped out by VAR, but Julian Nagelsmann's side made it to the last eight and are now targeting the final four against arguably their strongest opponents yet. This is the Germans' first quarterfinal outing in any major international tournament since 2016, but their 19th overall with 14 World Cup and five Euro runs until at least the last eight which is the most of any European nation. Die Mannschaft have only beaten Spain twice in their last 11 meetings, though, but are unbeaten in eight against the Spanish on home soil and no host nation has ever gone out in the quarterfinals of their own Euro.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, July 5 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Friday, July 5 | 12 p.m. ET Location: MHPArena - Stuttgart, Germany

MHPArena - Stuttgart, Germany Watch: Fox or Fubo (try for free)

Fox or Fubo (try for free) Odds: Spain +175; Draw +200; Germany +180

How they got here

Spain topped Group B ahead of Italy with a 100% winning record which they have extended beyond the round of 16 thanks to a 4-1 win over Georgia. De la Fuente's side are the only team to have won 100% of their games in Germany over 90 minutes. The Germans also won Group A but drew against Switzerland to deny the Nati top spot. A 2-0 win over Denmark followed to set up arguably the pick of the quarterfinal games between these two.

Team news

Spain: De la Fuente is set to stick with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams alongside Alvaro Morata up top. Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino could challenge Pedri for a midfield role alongside Rodri and Fabian Ruiz but the Barcelona man is still expected to start. Nacho Fernandez is fit again but is unlikely to start ahead of Robin Le Normand or Aymeric Laporte defense with Dani Carvajal and Marc Cucurella on either side.

Possible Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Germany: Nagelsmann could recall Jonathan Tah who was suspended against Denmark and replaced by Nico Schlotterbeck. Maximilian Mittelstadt dropped out of the XI but could return instead of David Raum while Florian Wirtz could come in for Leroy Sane allowing Jamal Musiala to go right. Niclas Fullkrug equalized in a 1-1 draw with Spain at the 2022 World Cup but is unlikely to replace Kai Havertz in attack while Toni Kroos, Robert Andrich and Ilkay Gundogan should remain the midfield.

Possible Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Prediction

Spain are the undoubted favorites given their strong form and this one is unlikely to be one-sided for either team but home advantage counts massively at this stage and could see Germany come out on top. A draw and extra time would not be a huge surprise but expect the Germans to end the Spanish winning run by a narrow margin whether that is in 90 or 120 minutes. Pick: Spain 1, Germany 2.