It has taken its time to get going but the summer transfer window is finally in full swing and big names are now starting to move clubs with Leny Yoro from Lille OSC to Manchester United arguably one of the biggest just this past week. UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America understandably contributed towards a slow start to the offseason business period but the uncertainty regarding Ligue 1 in France and Serie A in Italy's television rights also contributed towards a quieter than expected period. Although there is expected to be much more business done over the next five weeks or so, including what happens with Xavi Simons, there have already been some contenders to be considered the biggest deal of summer 2024 outside of Kylian Mbappe leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid.

We look at an early top 10 of those as well as some who just missed the cut.

Honorable mentions

Things have stepped up in Italian soccer of late and three of Serie A's big boys have made moves with Khephren Thuram joining Juventus, Napoli signing Alessandro Buongiorno and Inter landing Davide Frattesi. Other interesting moves which just fell short of the top 10 include Thiago Almada to Olympique Lyonnais via Botafogo as well as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Hove Albion for a club record fee plus the arrival of Mats Wieffer.

10. Serhou Guirassy to Borussia Dortmund

Although this one looked like it could be derailed by after extra medical tests were required for the 28-year-old Guinea international, the France-born striker was eventually officially announced by Borussia Dortmund. Beaten UEFA Champions League finalists last season, the German giants moved to weaken domestic rivals VfB Stuttgart by luring Guirassy to Signal Iduna Park for just over $19.5 million where he is now expected to compete with the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Sebastien Haller.

9. Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa

A Dortmund player in that UCL final run last term, the Chelsea man was expected to make a permanent switch to the Bundesliga outfit after they confirmed qualification to the Champions League again as part of Germany's strong UEFA coefficient showing. It was a surprise then that Aston Villa stole in to do a deal with the Blues which has seen the Netherlands talent move to Villa Park instead to help with Unai Emery's men and their return to continental soccer's top table.

8. Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich

Although this move came very close to happening in the summer of 2023, the Portugal international got his switch to the German giants almost exactly 12 months later after an additional season with Fulham and Euro 2024 with Roberto Martinez's side. The 29-year-old is part of Vincent Kompany's move to rejuvenate this Bayern Munich side and has not come cheap at around $55.5 million and will now be expected to feature in a new-look midfield as the Germans move some big names on.

7. Savinho to Manchester City

Having excelled as part of a stunning Girona side in La Liga, the Premier League champions moved to sign the Brazil international from fellow City Football Group (CFG) side Troyes who had loaned him out to PSV Eindhoven before his Spanish stint. The 20-year-old made such an impression that Pep Guardiola will be taking him for his City side for the upcoming season and the deal has not only shone a light on Girona but also Troyes who have received a much-needed financial boost after provisional administrative relegation to France's third tier.

6. Endrick to Real Madrid

Had Douglas Luiz not left Villa for Juventus, then teenage sensation Endrick's move to Real Madrid would have been the highest ranking Brazilian ahead of Savinho. As it is, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's mega move to Real, the 18-year-old from Palmeiras is not even Los Blancos' biggest deal of this summer. Before that, though, Endrick opting for the Spanish giants was massive news as the brightest young Brazilian talent was earning rave reviews which helped to earn him that switch. This deal was reached nearly two years ago, but the move was only completed once he turned 18.

5. Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United

The Red Devils have made two big splashes in recent weeks with Erik ten Hag being gifted two very talented young players to start working with. Bologna sensation Joshua Zirkzee is still only 23 despite having seemingly been around for years because of his move to Bayern Munich as a youngster. Having helped the Italian side to secure an unexpected UCL berth, he has also broken into the Netherlands' senior setup and now faces a big challenge under Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

4. Michael Olise to Bayern Munich

It was no surprise to see the London-born Frenchman make a move away from Crystal Palace this summer but the destination of Munich was a surprise to many who expected to see him remain in the Premier League. The 22-year-old and Palhinha are two players that the Germans' new boss Kompany will be aware of from his time in England with Burnley and Olise will now be expected to grow his considerable talent and open the door to potentially representing Les Bleus at senior level.

3. Douglas Luiz to Juventus

One of Aston Villa's key men in their revival under Emery, Luiz was the player that the Villans ultimately had to sacrifice given their PSR issues like a number of EPL sides. Everton's Amadou Onana has been lined up to replace the Brazilian while Samuel Iling Junior and Enzo Barrenechea were also included in the deal but it will take a lot to fill the void left by Luiz for the Birmingham-based outfit. Thiago Motta can build a new midfield around Luiz and Thuram which required financial creativity from the Italian giants.

2. Leny Yoro to Manchester United

The Frenchman was one of the hottest names on this summer's transfer market and his move to England is not a surprise and neither is the huge $67.5 million price tag. However, few saw United as the destination for Yoro and the 18-year-old has left Lille for Old Trafford where he now faces a big challenge with the Red Devils. There is little doubt regarding his potential and LOSC always knew that he would fetch them a substantial fee and this one can only really be considered secondary to Mbappe's move.

1. Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, this summer's biggest transfer has to be Mbappe to Real given how long it has been talked about. Although the transfer fee technically reads free, this is a major financial operation and one which Los Blancos needed years to plan. PSG and Ligue 1 have lost an enormous talent and figurehead at a difficult moment but the France international has his dream move and the Spanish giants have arguably the biggest name in world soccer right now. Given the size of the clubs involved and Mbappe's global profile, this one will not be beaten anytime soon -- let alone this summer window.