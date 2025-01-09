The 2025 January transfer window is now open across Europe as multiple clubs and players are looking to find the best possible solutions before Deadline Day. PSG are currently working to make a major signing, while Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are likely to part ways in the coming weeks. Let's take a look at the hottest rumors and the latest updates:

Kvaratskhelia to PSG?

PSG are keen to sign Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the French giants are reportedly willing to offer around €80 million fee to sign the Napoli player, while Kvaratskhelia's agents are already discussing with PSG on personal terms. Napoli signed Kvaratskhelia in the summer of 2022, making him one of the best players around Europe, but after talks over a new deal stalled in the last weeks, the same player is now open to leaving the side coached by Antonio Conte this winter. PSG tried to sign Kvaratskhelia last summer, as both the Georgian winger and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen were on the radar of the French team. Despite the interest, none of the two joined PSG as Osimhen ended up at Galatasaray while Kvaratskhelia stayed at Napoli.

Marcus Rashford's future

The Manchester United striker is close to leaving his childhood club as the two parties are looking for options this winter after new Red Devils coach Ruben Amorim excluded the English striker from the roster in the past weeks. Multiple clubs are now in talks with the agents of the player to explore the option, as both AC Milan and Juventus had an opening contact with the brother and agent of the player. The Rossoneri, in particular, seem to be interested in Rashford especially after selling striker Noah Okafor this winter, as RB Leipzig are currently in contact to sign him permanently. In any case, Rashford's name is one of those to watch until the last day of the transfer window.

Skriniar back to Serie A?

While PSG are working to sign Kvaratskhelia, former Inter defender Milan Skriniar is expected to leave the French side this winter. Clubs like Juventus and the Napoli had initial talks with the agents of the player, while Premier League side Aston Villa are reportedly also interested in signing the Slovakian defender, but his most likely destination is Galatasaray. It will be just a matter of time before the final decision, but it's more than likely we see Skriniar leaving Paris this winter after a disappointing start to the season where he only played five Ligue 1 games.