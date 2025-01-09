Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's future might be in France as PSG are currently in talks with Napoli to sign the talented 23-year-old from the Italian side coached by Antonio Conte. After trying and failing to sign Kvaratskhelia in the summer of 2024 from the Italian team, the French giants are now back in the race and are willing to sign him in the coming weeks, according to multiple reports.

The player is open to the idea of leaving the Azzurri this winter after talks between his camp and Napoli over a new deal stalled in the past weeks. PSG are now back in the race for the Georgian player and are discussing a €80 million fee with Napoli, while the player's camp is now in contact with the French team's directors to agree on personal terms, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi for less than €10 million in 2022 and he immediately became one of the key players of the team that in his first Serie A season won a historical Scudetto, 33 years after the last one and the first one without Diego Armando Maradona not playing for the Azzurri. Together with coach Luciano Spalletti and players like Korean defender Kim Min-Jae and striker Victor Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia was the star of that roster.

In his first season in Italy, Kvaratskhelia was named MVP of the league and best young Champions League player in the 2022-23 season, while his second season at Napoli wasn't that successful also due to the departure of manager Spalletti and a disappointing season for the whole club that ended up ninth in the table and out of the European competitions.

This season things look much better for both the player and the team as Napoli appointed Antonio Conte who quickly turned things around and the Azzurri are now in the race for the title again, but it didn't impact the future of Kvaratskhelia who is now willing to leave Napoli this winter after scoring a total of 30 goals in 107 games played in all competitions.