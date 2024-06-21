Fresh from victories invigorating and underwhelming in their Euro 2024 openers, Turkiye and Portugal meet with an eye on taking control of Group F after two games.Turkiye's 3-1 win over Georgia was one of the games of the tournament so far, a contest filled with twists and turns until Kerem Akturkoglu carried the ball towards an empty goal to earn his side only their second European Championships win since a run to the 2008 semis.

Portugal's 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic was not quite the same thrill a minute encounter, a familiar game for Cristiano Ronaldo and company where they looked to be less than the sum of their impressive parts even in victory. If that does not change it is hard to see how they rank among the foremost favorites to win it all in the weeks ahead. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 22 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Westfalenstadion -- Dortmund, Germany

Westfalenstadion -- Dortmund, Germany TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Turkiye+480; Draw +300; Portugal -167

Group F outlook and permutations

Both Turkiye and Portugal go into this game with similar permutations dictating their path to the last 16. The winner of this game will reach the knockout round as Group F leaders if there is either a draw between Georgia and Czech Republic or the team they beat in the first round of fixtures wins. Turkiye, then, need to win and hope the Czechs do not beat Georgia. For Portugal three points of their own and any for Georgia take them through as Group F winners.

Team news

Turkiye: Don't expect much changing of a winning team from Vincenzo Montella, key man Hakan Calhanoglu would miss the game with the Czech Republic if he receives a booking but Turkiye's priority will be getting the point or points that would have them set fair to make the knockout rounds.

Possible Turkiye XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Calhanoglu, Kokcu; Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Portugal: Their opening win brought with it familiar questions over whether Cristiano Ronaldo gets the best out of the players around him, who often seem more focused on feeding their captain than building possession play of their own. Regardless the leading scorer in men's international football is unlikely to make way from Roberto Martinez's XI. Rafael Leao might.

Possible Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes; Silva, Ronaldo, Felix

Prediction

Turkiye might just be feisty and aggressive enough to get something in front of what could well be a crowd filled with their supporters from Dortmund and beyond. PICK: Turkiye 1, Portugal 1