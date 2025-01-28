The UEFA Champions League's Matchday 8 is set for Wednesday and chaos is expected. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. Inter are in a fine spot sitting in fourth place, but what do they need to do to reach their goal of locking up a spot in the last 16? Here's what to know:

Inter

Table position: 4th

Points: 16

Matchday eight opponent: Monaco

What's needed: Inter have clinched a spot in the knockout stages, but a draw will secure a top-eight spot. If they fail to win, it will depend on other results to see if they fall out of the top eight.

Like Arsenal, a win or draw and Inter secure their place in the top eight of the table. The issue is that Monaco will also be gunning for a victory to try and maintain their own top-eight finish as they're one of six teams level on 13 points that can cause chaos on the final day. Inter have turned UCL into clockwork showing up and winning almost every match, 1-0. They've scored eight goals and only allowed one in seven matches but what's important as of late is that Lautaro Martinez is back to his best. The Argentine striker has scored or assisted in six consecutive matches and will be looked at to down Monaco and finish the job.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.