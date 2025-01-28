Juventus enter Champions League Matchday 8 with a spot in the next round locked up, but if they are going to make the top eight and earn a bye into the round of 16, a lot has to go their way for them to jump 11 spots. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what does Juventus need on Wednesday to reach their goals?

Juventus

Table position: 17th

Points: 12

Matchday eight opponent: Benfica

What's needed: Juventus are into the playoffs at the very least. To make the top eight, they will need to win and see nearly every team ahead of them drop points.

Of the teams level on 12 points, Juventus may be the most unlikely to finish in the top eight due to their scoring woes. Randal Kolo Muani was brought in to help address those issues but he can't feature in the Champions League until the knockout stages due to already being registered for PSG. Facing a Benfica side that also need a victory to even make the playoff stage, this will be anything but an easy match for Thiago Motta's men who are already qualified but need help to go further.

UEFA Champions League: What Man City, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern, PSG and others need to do on Matchday 8 Chuck Booth

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.