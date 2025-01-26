The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8, which could very well be the most hectic, chaotic day in terms of results that the sport has ever seen. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what do Liverpool need on Wednesday to reach their goals?

Liverpool

Table position:1st

Points: 21

Matchday 8 opponent: PSV

What's needed: The only team currently a perfect seven wins from seven matches, there hasn't been anyone who has been able to slow Arne Slot's Reds down in Champions League play. Facing PSV, Liverpool will be favored as all they need is a draw to ensure finishing atop the table in the first-ever league phase, locking up the No. 1 seed for the knockout stages. From Mohamed Salah's dominance to key contributions from players like Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, Liverpool can never be considered out of a match and no one will want to face them in the last 16 where they've already secured their place. It couldn't be a much better UCL slate for the Reds but finishing things out on the right foot is critical to momentum.

