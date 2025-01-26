The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8, which could very well be the most hectic, chaotic day in terms of results that the sport has ever seen. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what do Manchester City need on Wednesday to reach their goals?

Manchester City

Table position: 25th

Points: Eight

Matchday eight opponent: Club Brugge

What's needed: The stakes couldn't be higher for Pep Guardiola's side. Manchester City were among the top contenders to win Champions League and they ding themselves on the outside looking in at the table. The goal may be simple but this is a side where execution has been an issue. If City defeat Brugge, they're through to the next stage, and playing at home, they'll be expected to do just that but the defense has collapsed even with three-goal leads in this competition to drop points. If Brugge win, they'll also be in the knockout stage, something that Christos Tzolis will have on his mind leading the attack at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Pressure is all on City.

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.