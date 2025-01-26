The UEFA Champions League returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8, which could very well be the most hectic, chaotic day in terms of results that the sport has ever seen. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. But what do Manchester City need on Wednesday to reach their goals?
Manchester City
Table position: 25th
Points: Eight
Matchday eight opponent: Club Brugge
What's needed: The stakes couldn't be higher for Pep Guardiola's side. Manchester City were among the top contenders to win Champions League and they ding themselves on the outside looking in at the table. The goal may be simple but this is a side where execution has been an issue. If City defeat Brugge, they're through to the next stage, and playing at home, they'll be expected to do just that but the defense has collapsed even with three-goal leads in this competition to drop points. If Brugge win, they'll also be in the knockout stage, something that Christos Tzolis will have on his mind leading the attack at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Pressure is all on City.
Matchday 8 TV schedule
All times Eastern
|WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Celtic
3 p.m.
FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta
3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava
3 p.m.
Brest vs. Real Madrid
3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m.
Girona vs. Arsenal
3 p.m.
|Inter vs. AS Monaco
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Juventus vs. Benfica
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Manchester City vs. Club Brugge
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Lille vs. Feyenoord
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|PSV vs. Liverpool
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sporting CP vs. Bologna
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Stuttgart vs. PSG
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
Scoreline
6 p.m.
The Champions Club
7 p.m.
Champions League standings
Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|7
|7
|0
|0
|15
|2
|+13
|21
|2
|Barcelona
|7
|6
|0
|1
|26
|11
|+15
|18
|3
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|2
|+12
|16
|4
|Inter
|7
|5
|1
|1
|8
|1
|+7
|16
|5
|Atletico Madrid
|7
|5
|0
|2
|16
|11
|+5
|15
|6
|AC Milan
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|9
|+4
|15
|7
|Atalanta
|7
|4
|2
|1
|18
|4
|+14
|14
|8
|Bayer Leverkusen
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|7
|+6
|13
|9
|Aston Villa
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|4
|+5
|13
|10
|AS Monaco
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|10
|+3
|13
|11
|Feyenoord
|7
|4
|1
|2
|17
|15
|+2
|13
|12
|Lille
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|9
|+2
|13
|13
|Brest
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|13
|14
|Borussia Dortmund
|7
|4
|0
|3
|19
|1
|+8
|12
|15
|Bayern Munich
|7
|4
|0
|3
|17
|11
|+6
|12
|16
|Real Madrid
|7
|4
|0
|3
|17
|12
|+5
|12
|17
|Juventus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|5
|+4
|12
|18
|Celtic
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|10
|+1
|12
|19
|PSV
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|10
|+1
|12
|20
|Club Brugge
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|11
|21
|Benfica
|7
|3
|1
|3
|14
|12
|+2
|10
|22
|PSG
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|8
|+2
|10
|23
|Sporting CP
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|11
|+1
|10
|24
|Stuttgart
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|13
|-1
|10
|25
|Manchester City
|7
|2
|2
|3
|15
|13
|+2
|8
|26
|Dinamo Zagreb
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|18
|-8
|8
|27
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|28
|Bologna
|7
|1
|2
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|5
|29
|Sparta Prague
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|19
|-12
|4
|30
|RB Leipzig
|7
|1
|0
|6
|8
|14
|-6
|3
|31
|Girona
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|32
|Crvena Zvezda
|7
|1
|0
|6
|12
|22
|-10
|3
|33
|Sturm Graz
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|14
|-10
|3
|34
|RB Salzburg
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|23
|-19
|3
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|7
|0
|0
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|0
|36
|Young Boys
|7
|0
|0
|7
|3
|23
|-20
|0