The draw is set for the knockout phase playoffs of the UEFA Conference League which will take place on the 13th and 20th on Paramount+. The road to Wroclaw, Poland is set to feature a clash between Gent and Real Betis and Copenhagen facing Heidenheim.

The winners of these matches will end up facing Chelsea or Vitoria Guimares who were the top finishing teams in the league phase and will need to be on opposite sides of the bracket from each other. Chelsea scored a whopping 26 goals which is eight more than the next closet team, while Vitoria rode a stout defense only allowing a goal per game during group play.

After the knockout phase playoffs finish, there will be a draw for the round of 16 and beyond on Feb 21 prior to that kicking off on March 6 and 13. The final will take place on the May 28 and Enzo Maresca and Chelsea will certainly expect to be there.

In the knockout phase draw, the teams who finished 9-16 in the league phase were seeded with the teams finishing 17-24 not being seeded to be drawn against those seeded teams. In the round of 16 draw, the teams finishing 1-8 in the league phase will be seeded with the teams who make it out of the knockout phase playoffs being unseeded.

UEFA

Conference League knockout playoff pairings