The UEFA Euro 2024 field has shrunk from 24 teams to 16 following a thrilling group stage that saw some major surprises. Austria finished on top of Group D, which also featured European giants France and the Netherlands. Defending champion Italy needed a stoppage time goal against Croatia in the final group stage game to secure their spot in the Round of 16. Georgia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, advanced to their first knockout stage at a major tournament following a 2-0 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

The UEFA Euro 2024 knockout stage begins on Saturday, June 29, when Italy takes on Switzerland at noon ET. The updated UEFA Euro 2024 odds list Italy at +1600 longshots to repeat. England, who topped Group C with five points, are the +350 favorites, followed by Spain (+400), France (+550), Germany (+550) and Portugal (+650). Before you lock in your UEFA Euro 2024 futures picks or knockout bracket predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer player and has been SportsLine's top soccer editor since 2017. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible.

Sutton finished the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 record (+8.93 units) on SportsLine's UCL pick sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players and is 139-136-5 since the 2022 World Cup. Anybody following saw huge returns.

Top UEFA Euro 2024 predictions

Sutton is fading England, even though the Three Lions are the +350 favorites. England got a favorable draw in the knockout stage, avoiding Spain, Germany, France, and Portugal, unless they reach the final. The Three Lions certainly have a talented squad, featuring the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice, but Sutton believes their recent form and inability to score will be England's downfall.

England gave up only one goal in the group stage, but the Three Lions managed to score just twice across three matches. Gareth Southgate's men lacked fluidity in the attacking third and midfielder Phil Foden, who registered 19 goals and eight assists for Manchester City in the Premier League last season, has temporarily left the team's Euro 2024 camp for the birth of his child. The Three Lions are one of the deepest teams in this competition, but they've infamously struggled to find success in international tournaments.

"England have won just one major tournament in their storied history, which happened on home soil at the 1966 World Cup," Sutton told SportsLine. "The Three Lions have never won the Euros and they've struggled to create scoring chances at Euro 2024, recording four or fewer shots on target in each of their three group stage games." See Sutton's other 2024 Euro picks at SportsLine.

UEFA Euro 2024 odds

England +350

Spain +400

France +550

Germany +550

Portugal +650

Netherlands +1200

Italy +1600

Austria +1600

Belgium +3300

Switzerland +3300

Turkey +8500

Denmark +8500

Slovakia +19000

Romania +19000

Georgia +27000

Slovenia +32000