Sunday's UEFA Euro 2024 final could see Spain win their fourth continental title at Olympiastadion, but equally it could be England's first European crown in Berlin this weekend. The Spanish have won every single game so far at this edition of the Euros and cracked France's previously unbreachable defense in the semifinals to set up an encounter with the English that promises to be a heavyweight despite the Three Lions not always being convincing so far this summer. Luis de la Fuente's men have history on their side against Gareth Southgate's outfit, but there is also the heartbreak of Euro 2020 pushing Harry Kane and his teammates on in Germany.

However, there are two arguably defining factors coming into this one which could end up shaping how this one plays out. Mostly it revolves around key players like Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo up against Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, but also how De la Fuente handles the occasion given that Southgate has been here before and has greater experience. Both sides have shown that there is a good level of squad depth which has contributed to these runs to the German capital, and now it comes down to who can best execute their final gameplan and be crowned champions.

We look at what is needed for Spain to win it all but also England to come out on top.

Spain will win it if Olmo and Yamal perform

Although La Roja's run to the final has featured strong performances and consistency across the board, two players have shone brighter than most: Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona star was the hero with a stunning goal against the French as part of what has truly been a breakout 2024 for him at club and international level. The RB Leipzig has been the most regular source of Spanish goals with three so far to be level with Harry Kane before this game takes place.

De la Fuente has also see Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz chip in with some timely goals but Olmo and Yamal have been almost irreplaceable -- as was evidenced against France without some suspended players such as Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand and Pedri. The Barca midfielder's absence could yet come back into focus against England but Carvajal and Le Normand will be back for this one in Berlin.

If Olmo keeps his form up and Yamal remains a menace, Spain's chances of scoring are not only boosted, but they may well end up pinning the Three Lions back on either side and cutting into a defense which looked stronger with Ezri Konsa than Marc Guehi. Factor in Xavi Simons' ability to catch the English back line napping in the semifinal and this is set up for La Roja to give it a real go as they chase another title.

England will win it if Southgate makes hard choices

As mentioned earlier, the England boss does have a few posers and not just in defense. Konsa did look more reassured against Switzerland than Guehi and the rest of the rearguard against the Netherlands. Also, Ollie Watkins was sharper in front of goal than Kane and even Ivan Toney have been. Although the Aston Villa striker probably does not yet have a case to start over Kane, he can justify getting minutes earlier in a game of this magnitude.

Konsa could be a more solid option at the back given his ability to play centrally but also out wide so it is up to Southgate how he counters the threats posed by this Spanish attack which will be the best that the English have faced. His decision making will not only be limited to that though as he has to get tough on his underperforming stars as throwing Watkins on showed against the Dutch. If Kane, Bellingham or Foden are not in the game, he cannot risk them seeing the final pass them by completely.

This tournament has shown that England have some of the best depth around with midfield combinations also taking time until the current blend was established. Southgate has largely stuck with Kieran Trippier too despite being tempted by Luke Shaw at times despite his fitness issues. It is vital though that the England boss is prepared to make big calls which could potentially make the difference between this game being won or lost over 90 or 120 minutes or even worse on penalties.

